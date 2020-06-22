Jason Lee Ross Died in Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Collision in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Jason Lee Ross, a resident of Los Angeles.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, around 5:50 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro and a newer model red two door Toyota Scion “tC” were traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on San Vicente Boulevard, west of McCarthy Vista. The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, later identified as Mr. Ross, lost control and collided with the north curb of San Vicente Boulevard, along with multiple fixed objects. The traffic collision caused Mr. Ross to be ejected from the vehicle. The Toyota Scion fled the scene, failing to stop, render aid, and to identify himself or herself as required by law.

Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced Mr. Ross dead at the scene.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund in April 2015. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

