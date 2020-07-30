Janesville Police Department Announces, New Police Officers Hired

Janesville, WI (STL.News) The Janesville Police Department announces the hiring of four police officers that started on July 24, 2020. The new officers are as follows.

McKaylie J. Buescher

Officer McKaylie J. Buescher is from Janesville, WI. She attended University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh working towards a degree in Criminal Justice. She will attend the Blackhawk Technical College police academy in July. Officer Buescher most recently worked for the Fon du Lac Police Department as a Community Service Officer as well as the UW Oshkosh Police Department as a Community Service Officer.

Dylon J. Hansen

Officer Dylon J. Hansen is from Janesville, WI. He graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in May 2020 with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He will attend the Blackhawk Technical College police academy in July. Officer Hansen most recently worked for the Janesville Police Department as a Community Service Officer.

Michael C. Rear

Officer Michael C. Rear is from Brodhead WI. He graduated from Madison College in May 2014 with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He will attend the Blackhawk Technical College police academy in July. Officer Rear most recently worked for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer.

Jacob C. Seuferer

Officer Jacob C. Seuferer is from Evansville, WI. He graduated from University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He will attend the Blackhawk Technical College police academy in July. Officer Seuferer most recently worked for Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services as a Consumer Protection Investigator.

