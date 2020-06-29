Janesville Police Arrested Gerald, Shay & Dominick In Armed Robbery

Janesville, WI (STL.News) Janesville Police were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Old Navy store located at 2900 Deerfield Dr. A 30 year old Milton resident was approached in the parking lot by a black Toyota with 3 occupants while he was walking toward the store to return merchandise. The male black driver pointed an object that appeared to be a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim told the suspect he had no money so the suspect forced the victim back into the victim’s vehicle and told him to drive to the closest ATM where the victim was instructed to obtain cash. After retrieving some money the victim was told to drive to the TA Express to withdraw more cash. The victim was not able to withdraw any more money so he was told to drive back to Old Navy. Once back at the Old Navy the suspect made the victim purchase clothing from Old Navy with the victim’s credit card. After exiting Old Navy the suspect was speaking with the other occupants of the black Toyota. The victim was able to get back in his vehicle to get away from the area.

While enroute to the call, dispatch received information the suspects were leaving in a black Toyota vehicle south on Deerfield Dr. The suspects were described as one male white and two male blacks. A responding Janesville officer located a vehicle matching the description coming from the area driving quickly and failed to stop for the red traffic light at USH 14 and the ramp to I39/90 south. The vehicle was stopped on the interstate as the vehicle was entering I39/90 from the on-ramp. The occupants of the vehicle matched the suspect descriptions and were later arrested. The cash, clothing and a facsimile firearm were recovered in the vehicle. All three suspects were taken to the Rock Co. Jail and held for their initial court appearance.

Arrested:

Hopewell, Gerald R. age 45 of Beloit

Charges: 943.32(2) Armed Robbery

943.40 False Imprisonment

Rogers, Shay L. age 50 of Beloit

Charge: Party to crime/armed robbery

Delao, Dominick J. age 30 of Beloit

Charge: Party to crime/armed robbery

Incident Number: JV2029605

Location: 2900 Deerfield Dr.

By: Lt. Kleisner

Date: 6-29-20

