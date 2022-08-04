James Brunson Convicted of Possession of Firearms

Orem Man, James D. Brunson Convicted of Possession of Firearms as a Convicted Felon and Possession of Stolen Firearms

On July 31, 2022, after a four-day trial, a federal jury in the District of Utah found James D. Brunson, 25, of Orem, guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms.

At trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Brunson stole a duffle bag containing nine firearms from a residence in Orem. The duffle bag contained two shotguns; three handguns; one revolver; two .22 caliber rifles; an AR-15 rifle; and three boxes containing ammunition for the weapons. After obtaining search warrants, law enforcement officers tracked Brunson to an apartment complex in West Jordan.

Prior to his arrest, officers witnessed Brunson remove a stolen 9mm handgun from his waistband and discard it in a nearby grassy area. Officers then arrested Brunson and recovered the discarded stolen handgun and six of the other stolen firearms from a nearby vehicle. Two of the firearms stolen by Brunson have not been located, and officers established that Brunson attempted to sell the firearms for cash to others prior to his arrest.

Brunson was convicted of possessing the 9mm handgun located inside of his waistband and the remaining firearms recovered from the vehicle as a convicted felon. Because the firearms were stolen, Brunson was also convicted of possessing stolen firearms.

Assistant United States Attorneys Angie Clifford and Samuel Pead tried the case against the defendant. Special Agents from the FBI and the Utah County Major Crimes Task force, including law enforcement officers from Orem Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation.

Sentencing in this matter is currently set for January 31, 2023.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today