Jalon Moore Sentenced For Series of Armed Robberies

St. Louis man, Jalon Moore sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for series of armed robberies

(STL.News) United States District Court Judge John A. Ross sentenced Jalon Moore, age 25, to 25 years in federal prison for several counts of armed robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. Moore previously pleaded guilty in January.

According to the plea agreement, Moore and two co-defendants committed a string of armed robberies in 2019 within the Eastern District of Missouri. Each of the robberies involved a yellow Camaro (which was used as the getaway car), the brandishing of firearms, and the taking or attempted taking of money from local businesses, by the use of force, threatened force, or violence.

Moore and the others were responsible for robbing (or attempting to rob) the following businesses on the following dates:

Mack Bar and Grill located at 4615 Macklind, St. Louis, Missouri on January 9, 2019;

Jimmy John’s located at 6459 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, Missouri on February 9, 2019;

Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri on February 17, 2019;

Panda Express located at 4400 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri on March 18, 2019; and

Sprint located at 5441 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri on March 21, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-St. Louis and the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in coordination with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois; the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Springfield; and the Collinsville and Fairview Heights Police Departments.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today