Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Dominic Raab and says his accusers are the real bullies

JACOB Rees-Mogg yesterday defended Dominic Raab over bully claims, saying the Deputy Prime Minister’s accusers are the real bullies.

The former Business Secretary told Labour to look in the mirror as he reeled off a rap sheet of the opposition party’s bullying offences.

2Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Dominic Raab and says his accusers are the real bulliesCredit: EPA

2Mr Raab, who faces a probe, insisted he acted ‘professionally’ regarding two separate complaintsCredit: AFP

It came after Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed at PMQs that junior staff are “too scared” to enter Mr Raab’s office and he once hurled tomatoes in anger.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The people who are currently criticising him have a record of bullying second to none.”

Mr Raab, who faces a probe, insisted he acted “professionally” regarding two separate complaints.

Fellow Tory MP Simon Hoare added: “Am I naive to still believe in that good British tradition that one is innocent until proven guilty?”

And firebrand Conservative Lee Anderson turned the tables on Labour for mounting a “wicked and vicious bullying campaign” against the Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

No?10 said PM Rishi Sunak retains “full confidence” in Mr Raab, who will deputise for him while under investigation.