Italo Wade Had Bond Cut Before Murder Charge

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 23, 2026 (STL.News) Months before Italo Wade was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in St. Louis, Wade had been released while facing a separate St. Louis County felony case involving allegations that he repeatedly threatened his former partner and their child.

The circumstances surrounding Wade’s earlier release are now drawing scrutiny after FOX 2 reported that a St. Louis County judge reduced Wade’s bond over prosecutors’ objections and later allowed GPS monitoring to be removed.

The sequence raises difficult questions about how courts balance defendants’ pretrial rights against potential risks to victims and the public. It does not establish that the judge responsible for Wade’s release caused or could have predicted the later killing.

Wade, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Rasheme Bridges, 26, following a vehicle collision in north St. Louis on Aug. 27. Bridges was also known in the St. Louis music community as rapper Benji Bam.

Wade has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The charges are allegations, and Wade is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Wade Faced Earlier St. Louis County Charges

Before the murder case, Wade was already facing felony child-endangerment and harassment charges in St. Louis County stemming from allegations involving his former partner and their child.

According to court records reviewed by FOX 2, prosecutors alleged that Wade repeatedly threatened to kill his former partner and their child.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith told FOX 2 that the alleged threats were “very, very concerning.”

The reported threats matter because of what happened as Wade’s case moved through the St. Louis County court system.

According to FOX 2’s review of court records, Wade initially faced a $100,000 cash-only bond.

In August 2025, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Jeffery T. McPherson reduced the bond to 10% of $50,000, meaning Wade could obtain release by posting $5,000.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office opposed that reduction, according to the report.

About seven months later, in March 2026, McPherson approved removal of Wade’s GPS monitoring.

Approximately five months after that decision, Wade was accused of murder.

Italo Wade Case Raises Public Safety Questions

The chronology alone does not establish that either judicial decision was improper.

Judges must make individualized decisions about pretrial release based on the circumstances and information before the court. Defendants who have not been convicted are presumed innocent, and the criminal justice system does not automatically require defendants to remain jailed while awaiting trial.

Missouri law, however, specifically requires judges setting bail or release conditions to consider whether a defendant poses a danger to a crime victim, the community, a witness, or another person.

State law also allows a court, after the state demonstrates that a defendant poses a danger, to deny bail or impose conditions considered appropriate to protect victims, witnesses or the community.

Missouri law gives judges several possible release conditions, including restrictions on travel or residence, reporting requirements, and, under certain circumstances, house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Those requirements make the Wade case worthy of examination without assuming that the eventual homicide allegation was foreseeable.

Central questions include what information prosecutors presented during Wade’s bond proceedings, what arguments Wade’s defense made, what factors the court considered when reducing the bond, and what circumstances led to the removal of GPS monitoring months later.

The complete reasoning behind those decisions is not apparent from the publicly reported information STL.News reviewed.

Prosecutors Say They Opposed Bond Reduction

One of the most important aspects of the case is that prosecutors’ concerns apparently did not arise only after Bridges was killed.

Price Smith’s office reportedly opposed the August 2025 bond reduction when it was considered.

After the subsequent homicide, Price Smith told FOX 2 that her office remained concerned about the victims in its original case as well as Bridges’ family.

That distinction matters.

The prosecution’s opposition to Wade’s bond reduction preceded the murder allegation rather than being criticism developed solely in hindsight.

However, an objection from prosecutors does not automatically mean a judge’s contrary decision was improper. Courts routinely hear competing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys before determining appropriate release conditions.

A complete assessment would require examination of the entire record available to McPherson when he made each decision.

Deadly Shooting Followed North St. Louis Crash

The subsequent criminal case began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police said Wade and Bridges were traveling in separate vehicles when they collided on Goodfellow Boulevard near Natural Bridge Avenue.

District 5 officers and federal ATF agents conducting an enforcement operation nearby heard the crash and then gunfire.

When authorities arrived, they found two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in an accident and Bridges suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said an argument concerning payment followed the collision.

According to the preliminary police account, Wade allegedly retrieved a firearm and fired multiple times at Bridges.

A probable-cause statement subsequently reported by FOX 2 says Wade admitted shooting the victim several times after the collision.

Authorities detained Wade at the scene.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office subsequently charged him with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Wade is being held without bond in connection with the murder case.

Court records reviewed by FOX 2 also reportedly indicate that Wade’s 2-year-old child was with him at the time of the incident.

Victim Remembered as St. Louis Rapper Benji Bam

The local music community knew Bridges as Benji Bam.

Friends subsequently described the 26-year-old as a rapper and father who had been making music since his teenage years.

His death turned what initially appeared to be a traffic collision into another homicide investigation and left a family and community mourning his loss.

The circumstances also brought renewed attention to Wade’s pending St. Louis County case and the decisions that permitted him to remain outside custody.

Judge McPherson Cannot Discuss Pending Case

McPherson has not publicly explained his decisions in Wade’s case.

That should not be interpreted as the judge refusing to answer questions about his actions.

FOX 2 reported that a spokesperson for McPherson said Missouri Supreme Court judicial conduct rules prohibited the judge from commenting on specifics of the pending case.

McPherson serves as a circuit judge in Division 16 of Missouri’s 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County.

According to his official court biography, McPherson graduated from Southern Illinois University and received his law degree from Saint Louis University. He began his legal career clerking for Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ann Covington and later entered private practice.

McPherson was appointed to the circuit bench on May 1, 2025, several months before Wade’s bond was reduced.

That timeline provides context but does not establish any connection between McPherson’s length of service on the bench and the decisions made in Wade’s case.

GPS Monitoring Does Not Prevent Violence

The removal of Wade’s GPS monitoring also requires context.

GPS monitoring allows authorities to track a defendant’s location and can enforce geographic restrictions or other conditions imposed by a court. It does not physically prevent someone from possessing a weapon or committing a violent act.

Therefore, the fact that Wade was no longer being electronically monitored cannot establish that keeping the monitor in place would have prevented Bridges’ death.

The relevant question is narrower: Why did the court determine in March that GPS monitoring was no longer necessary, and what information about Wade’s potential risk was available when it made that decision?

Fully answering that question would require the underlying court filings, hearing record, and orders.

Missouri Law Requires Judges to Consider Danger

Missouri’s bail statutes show the difficult responsibility courts face when deciding whether, and under what conditions, defendants should remain free before trial.

Under Section 544.453 of Missouri law, judges determining bail or release conditions must consider whether a defendant poses a danger to a victim, the community, a witness, or another person. Judges must also consider flight risk and certain aspects of a defendant’s criminal and court history.

Another Missouri statute permits courts, when the state shows that a defendant poses a danger to a victim, witness, or community, to deny bail or impose protective conditions.

Those laws do not mean that every defendant accused of threatening behavior must automatically remain incarcerated. Nor do they make judges responsible whenever someone released before trial is subsequently accused of another crime.

They do make public safety an explicit part of Missouri’s pretrial-release process.

That is what makes Wade’s case a matter of legitimate public interest.

Court Decisions Face Scrutiny After Killing

The fundamental issue is not whether a judge can be blamed retrospectively for another person’s alleged actions.

It is whether the pretrial system worked as intended with the information available at the time.

Wade was facing felony allegations involving threats against his former partner and their child. Prosecutors reportedly considered those threats serious enough to oppose reducing his bond.

The court nevertheless reduced the financial requirement for Wade’s release in August 2025. Months later, it removed GPS monitoring.

Then, on Aug. 27, Wade allegedly became involved in an argument following a relatively ordinary traffic collision and is accused of shooting Bridges multiple times.

Those events do not establish causation between the earlier court decisions and Bridges’ death.

But they do create legitimate questions about risk assessment, judicial discretion, prosecutors’ warnings, and how Missouri courts determine when restrictions on defendants awaiting trial can safely be reduced.

The most complete answers may ultimately come from the court record itself — including the prosecution’s objections, Wade’s defense arguments and the evidence and circumstances McPherson considered when making the two decisions.

Until those records provide a fuller picture, the facts warrant scrutiny without assigning responsibility for a killing that Wade, not the judge, is accused of committing.

Editor’s note: Italo Wade has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Criminal charges are allegations. Wade is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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