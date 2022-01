Covid News: ‘40% population in Israel likely to be infected,’ claims Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Israel (STL.News) Israel happens to be in the eye of the omicron storm or at least that is what the Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett feels as he issues an alarming statement where he cautioned that during this current wave, Israel could witness a sharp surge in nearly about 40 percent of its population getting infected.

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube