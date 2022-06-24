Iowa Governor Reynolds on SCOTUS ruling in the Dobbs case

Gov. Reynolds issues statement on SCOTUS ruling in the Dobbs case

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the ruling in the Dobbs case:

“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”