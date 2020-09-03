Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces Small Business Relief for Bars & Taverns in 6 counties

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program will be reopened to provide relief grants to bars, taverns and other establishments impacted by the Aug. 27, 2020 COVID-19 disaster proclamation that closed bars in six counties —

Black Hawk

Dallas

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Story County

Eligible businesses will receive a one-time $10,000 grant to assist with cash flow.

“One of our goals since day one of this pandemic has been to provide appropriate and timely economic relief to the businesses most impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. Reynolds said. “A business that is forced to close, even temporarily, means a business owner, workers and families are affected. This short-term program can help bridge the gap for those local businesses as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The extended program will be open to bars, taverns, breweries, distilleries, wineries or other establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises. Those businesses not in good standing with the Alcoholic Beverages Division, Department of Inspections and Appeals or Department of Revenue will not be eligible for the grants.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a rapid response to assist our businesses in today’s constantly-evolving environment,” said Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “The new reiteration of the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant program now offered as the Business Disruption Relief program will provide immediate cash flow assistance to hundreds of establishments who have been closed due to the continued public health emergency.”

As before, the reopened Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program will be administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The application period will begin Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 and be open for two weeks. More information can be found at iowabusinessrecovery.com