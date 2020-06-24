Investing in Net-Zero Energy Residential Buildings Across Canada

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Natural Resources Canada – The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future that will strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we prepare to reopen the economy and plan our recovery.

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $2,445,000 toward the construction of energy-efficient residential buildings across Canada. The funding will support a project led by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) that will enable seven housing builders to construct net-zero energy and net-zero energy ready residential buildings in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Buildings and homes contribute approximately 17 percent of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions. Net-zero energy buildings are designed and constructed to produce at least as much energy as they consume on an annual basis.

The project is looking to demonstrate it is possible to construct net-zero energy ready housing with reduced cost and construction time, which will in turn inspire energy-efficient changes throughout Canada’s construction industry. The investment is part of the government’s commitment to fight climate change, advance our clean energy future, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure program, which aims to accelerate the deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure in Canada.

By enhancing the pace and scale of clean technology, we significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.