Inflation relief checks live online: student debt relief updates, Crypto crash, Social Security payments – AS USA

Investors shaken by another concerning clerical error at Crypto.comThis has been a rough week for cryptocurrencies, which have been experiencing a rough year. While advocates claim that the digital coins will become assets untethered to the stock market, something akin to gold, as Wall Streets fortunes soured over the year, crypto took a shellacking.The latest bad news came first with the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange resulting in billions lost. Now Crypto.com has admitted that it made yet another clerical error to the tune of over $400 million. The exchange sent 320,000 in Ethereum to its corporate account at Gate.io instead of putting it into one of its cold, or offline, wallets. It has since recovered the funds unlike a previous mistake In August. Instead of sending a customer a $68 refund, the individual got $7.2 million which the company is suing to get back.