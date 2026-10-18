Indiana Woman Charged in Fake Expungement Scheme

MERRILLVILLE, IN – October 18, 2026 (STL.News) A former receptionist at a northwest Indiana law firm faces 42 felony charges and three misdemeanors after investigators accused her of collecting money from people seeking criminal-record expungements, creating fraudulent court documents and falsely leading clients to believe their legal problems had been resolved.

Authorities say the alleged scheme had consequences extending far beyond financial losses. Some individuals reportedly were arrested or incarcerated after relying on documents indicating that criminal records had been cleared or driving privileges restored when no valid court action had occurred.

Heather Ann Textor, 41, of Lowell, Indiana, was arrested October 15 following a multiyear investigation by the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit.

The investigation involved allegations of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, theft, and the unauthorized diversion of client payments.

According to investigators, Textor used her position at Weiss, Schmidgall and Hires, P.C., a Merrillville law firm, to gain the confidence of individuals seeking legal assistance. Police allege she accepted payments, produced documents resembling legitimate court orders, and misrepresented the status of legal proceedings.

The law firm has cooperated with investigators, and authorities have not accused the firm itself of participating in the alleged scheme.

Investigation Uncovers Alleged Expungement Fraud

The Indiana State Police investigation began in 2023 after the agency’s Expungement Unit was alerted to suspicious expungement paperwork.

Investigators examined documents that appeared to establish that certain criminal records had been legally expunged. Further examination allegedly revealed inconsistencies involving court records, judicial signatures, and official identification numbers.

According to reporting based on the probable cause affidavit, one individual submitted purported expungement documents, including completion letters and court petitions.

Investigators found that an identification number on one document was linked to another person. Court clerks also reportedly could not locate corresponding expungement orders matching the information presented.

The discrepancies raised questions about whether the documents were genuine.

As the investigation expanded, detectives identified additional suspected fraudulent paperwork involving criminal-record expungements and specialized driving privileges.

Authorities allege that Textor repeatedly created or distributed documents that appeared to carry judicial approval even though the underlying legal proceedings had not been completed.

Some documents reportedly included forged judges’ signatures, while others identified attorneys who had not agreed to represent the individuals involved.

Victims Allegedly Paid Hundreds or Thousands of Dollars

Investigators say people seeking expungement help commonly paid about $800 to $1,500 for services they believed the law firm was providing.

The payments were significant for people trying to remove legal obstacles affecting employment, professional opportunities, and other parts of their lives.

Police allege Textor sometimes accepted cash and issued receipts that were not entered into the firm’s regular computerized client-management system.

As a result, other employees reviewing the firm’s records might not have found evidence that the individuals were legitimate clients.

Investigators also allege that electronic payment accounts in the law firm’s name were used to funnel money into personal accounts.

Those allegations are central to the financial fraud and theft charges.

The suspected misconduct reportedly continued over several years before authorities identified the pattern.

Investigators have identified dozens of possible victims and believe additional individuals may not yet realize that documents they received were fraudulent.

Some Victims Were Arrested or Jailed

Among the most serious allegations are reports that individuals were arrested or jailed after believing their criminal or traffic-related cases had been resolved.

Indiana State Police said some people received paperwork indicating their driving privileges had been restored or that legal proceedings had ended.

However, official court records allegedly showed otherwise.

In some cases, individuals reportedly kept driving, mistakenly believing they were legally permitted to do so.

When they encountered law enforcement, they discovered unresolved cases or outstanding arrest warrants.

Police said at least two individuals faced driving-related issues they believed had been resolved.

Authorities also described cases in which individuals were incarcerated after relying on fraudulent documents.

These consequences show why a court order’s authenticity matters.

A document that appears official does not itself change a person’s legal status. A valid order must come from the appropriate court, and relevant agencies must process the action under applicable law.

For individuals attempting to resolve criminal records or driving restrictions, a fraudulent document can create a dangerous misunderstanding about their legal rights and obligations.

One Victim Describes Paying $980

ABC7 Chicago identified Lamar Cheairs as one of the alleged victims.

Cheairs said he sought help in 2023 to clear his criminal record after serving time for offenses he committed earlier in life.

He reportedly paid Textor $980 for assistance.

According to his account, he believed the necessary legal work was complete.

However, approximately a year later, he attempted to legally purchase a firearm and discovered through a background check that his record had not been expunged as he had believed.

The discovery raised questions about the paperwork he had received.

Cheairs told ABC7 that the experience interfered with his efforts to move forward professionally and personally.

He later got help and said he was eventually able to clear his record.

His experience illustrates the potential damage when someone seeking a legitimate second chance is led to believe a legal proceeding is complete.

A person may make employment decisions, apply for professional opportunities, or pursue other activities based on the assumption that an expungement is legally effective.

When that assumption is incorrect, the resulting problems can surface months or years later.

How the Alleged Scheme Operated

According to investigators and published accounts of the charging documents, Textor’s position at the law firm provided access to individuals who were actively seeking legal representation.

Receptionists and legal support employees frequently serve as the first point of contact for prospective clients.

That position can involve receiving inquiries, scheduling consultations, processing paperwork, and directing individuals to attorneys.

Authorities allege Textor exploited that access by presenting herself as someone who could arrange or complete legal services.

Investigators described several suspected methods.

Payments allegedly were collected outside the firm’s normal accounting procedures.

Documents reportedly resembled legitimate court filings and orders.

Some paperwork allegedly included unauthorized judicial signatures.

In other instances, attorneys allegedly represented clients despite having no such agreement.

Police also allege that Textor communicated directly with individuals who questioned delays or sought updates, providing explanations that prolonged their belief that the work was being handled.

The alleged activity was not limited to criminal-record expungements.

Investigators also identified suspicious specialized-driving-privilege documents and financial transactions.

The allegations suggest that the investigation involves multiple forms of suspected deception rather than a single improperly handled case.

Law Firm Cooperates With Authorities

Weiss, Schmidgall and Hires, P.C., the Merrillville law firm where Textor worked, is an affected organization in the investigation.

Indiana State Police have emphasized that the firm cooperated with detectives.

According to reporting by CBS News Chicago, investigators said the firm was unaware of the alleged misconduct while it was occurring.

The firm’s internal records reportedly helped authorities identify discrepancies between payments individuals made and transactions the business officially recorded.

Investigators also examined cases where people believed they had retained the firm’s attorneys even though the firm’s records did not reflect that representation.

A partner reportedly told investigators that Textor had been terminated in 2023.

The distinction between an employee’s alleged misconduct and the firm’s knowledge or participation is important.

Authorities have not publicly established that the law firm authorized the suspected activity.

The allegations against Textor should not be interpreted as findings of wrongdoing by the attorneys or the business.

Textor Faces 42 Felony Charges

According to charges reported by Indiana State Police, Textor faces 42 felony counts and three misdemeanor counts.

The felony allegations include:

Five counts of Level 5 felony fraud against a financial institution.

Thirteen counts of Level 6 felony forgery.

Two counts of Level 6 felony counterfeiting.

Five counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving amounts between $750 and $50,000.

Seven counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving enhancing circumstances.

Seven counts of Level 6 felony theft involving amounts between $750 and $50,000.

Three additional Level 6 felony fraud counts.

The misdemeanor allegations include one fraud count and two theft counts.

Prosecutors reportedly filed the charges on October 14, 2026.

Textor was taken into custody the following day and transported to the Lake County Jail.

CBS News Chicago reported that bail was set at $150,000, with a 10% payment required for release. As of the morning of October 16, she reportedly remained in custody.

A subsequent hearing was scheduled for October 20.

The existence of criminal charges does not establish that Textor committed the alleged offenses. Prosecutors must prove the charges under the applicable legal standards, and Textor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What Is Criminal-Record Expungement?

Criminal-record expungement is a legal process that may seal or otherwise restrict certain criminal history information from public access under applicable state law.

Indiana allows eligible individuals to petition courts for expungement under circumstances established by state statutes.

Eligibility depends on factors that may include the type of offense, the case outcome, the passage of time, and compliance with applicable legal requirements.

Not every conviction or criminal record qualifies for the same relief.

A person seeking an expungement may retain an attorney or, where permitted, file a petition independently.

The petition must be submitted to the appropriate court.

If the court grants relief, it issues an official order that the relevant agencies process.

According to the Indiana State Police, the agency maintains the state’s central repository of criminal history information.

When a court grants an expungement or sealing petition, the agency’s Expungement Section receives the appropriate documents for processing.

This official process differs fundamentally from simply receiving a letter or certificate claiming a record has been cleared.

How Consumers Can Verify an Expungement

The allegations in the Textor case highlight the importance of confirming that legal services have actually been completed.

Individuals who have paid for criminal-record expungement services should maintain copies of their engagement agreements, payment receipts, correspondence, and court documents.

They should also verify that the attorney handling the matter is properly licensed and that the law firm recognizes them as a client.

When a court issues an order, individuals can contact the appropriate court clerk to confirm the order exists and matches their case.

In Indiana, people can also consult the Indiana State Police for information about the agency’s criminal-history expungement procedures.

An official court order and the completion of agency processing are separate steps. A person should not assume that every relevant record has already been updated immediately after a judge signs an order.

Similarly, an expungement should not be assumed to restore driving privileges or eliminate every outstanding legal restriction.

Those issues may involve separate procedures and requirements.

Anyone uncertain about a case’s status should confirm it with the appropriate court or government agency before relying on documents that may be incomplete or inaccurate.

Authorities Seek Additional Possible Victims

Indiana State Police believe the alleged scheme may have affected additional individuals who have not yet been identified.

Some people may still possess documents they believe are legitimate.

Others may not have faced circumstances that required verification of their criminal history or driving status.

Investigators are continuing to examine digital evidence, financial records, and other materials associated with the case.

Authorities have asked anyone who believes they may have been affected by Textor’s alleged actions to contact Sgt. Joe White of the Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242.

The agency has indicated that it is still reviewing additional charges as the investigation continues.

The case also raises broader concerns about the importance of independent verification when individuals pay for legal services that require official court action.

For someone seeking to overcome the consequences of a past criminal conviction, an expungement can represent an important opportunity to pursue employment, housing, and personal stability.

But when that process is misrepresented, the consequences can be substantial.

The Indiana investigation demonstrates how alleged fraudulent legal documents can affect not only a person’s finances but also their freedom, employment prospects, and confidence in the legal system.

As the criminal proceedings move forward, investigators will continue attempting to determine the full extent of the alleged misconduct and identify anyone else who may have been affected.

Legal Notice: Heather Ann Textor has been charged with criminal offenses but has not been convicted in this case. All allegations remain subject to the judicial process. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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