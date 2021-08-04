Indiana Governor: Mays-Medley will Step Down

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Executive Director Carolene Mays-Medley is stepping away from the White River State Park Development Commission to pursue her lifelong goal of being an inspirational public speaker and creating a mentorship program from black leaders.

“Carolene has served her community as a state representative, as commissioner of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and in her current position at the White River State Park Development Commission, said Gov. Holcomb. “Her legacy is the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. From design to construction to opening day, Carolene was there every step of the way, and the result is a beautiful space that elevated the park, the city and our state. It will forever be a destination for Hoosiers and visitors to our state the very best we offer. We can all be proud of Carolene’s leadership and what came from it.”

During her time as executive director, a new amphitheater was built that included a state-of-the-art stage and permanent seating. Under her leadership, the White River State Park Development Commission focused on safety measures for park guests through infrastructure and garage improvements, a robust security system and better training for staff. Through partnerships and sponsorships, Mays-Medley implemented family friendly and free events at the park to give all Hoosiers access.

“I have been extremely blessed and honored to serve under Governor Holcomb,” says Mays-Medley. “He has been very encouraging and supportive, which has allowed me to not only successfully accomplish and complete a lot of endeavors in White River State Park, but also to flourish and soar as a leader. I am grateful for his trust, consideration and leadership.”

Her last day is October 15.