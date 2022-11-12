India is a huge price sensitive market; there is tremendous opportunity: Umang Vohra, Cipla

“India is this huge price sensitive market. Every time prices come down, volumes shoot up. The 1.5 billion people we have is something that is at the bottom of the pyramid. What lies at the bottom is tremendous opportunity,” says Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, .

On US business versus India business

Our scale in the US business which is Cipla scale is not at the same level that the others had. When you reach a certain scale in the US and with the high competitive intensity there, the pain has been immense for many players, us included, because of the pricing pressure.

But look around and see what is happening in India. It is just phenomenal! There is just this incredible deepening and India-based companies which have high revenue out of India, have done really well. Even if you look at our peer set, India businesses are moving really fast.

So I think there is a shift in where consumption is happening. Whereas in the last 10 or 15 years, the consumption happened in the US we are now at a stage where a lot of the emerging markets now have high consumption sectors.

So India is one, China is the other. We think the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Africa will emerge as new places where healthcare will shift. So depending on various points in time, we will see this shift happening in the world. We are very excited about how India is growing as a market.



Historically Indian markets are governed by price controls. We know that the number of drugs in the DPCO list is always a changing number. So isn’t that the biggest risk for a market where potential is large but a pharma company that is selling may not get properly compensated?



I would agree. The only thing that I would like to say here is that India is this huge price sensitive market. Every time prices come down, volumes have shot up. So in the overall equation, you may lose 200-300 bps but you gain a huge amount of volume.

The expansion of the DPCO has worked. Pharma has been in that DPCO framework pretty much for the last 20 years. Even the stent example is great. So many centres have come up. Now somebody may question saying the price of stent reduced is economical for patients, is economical for centres, yes because look at the number of centres that have come up.

So this demand and volume thesis of India, the 1.5 billion people we have is something that is again the same bottom of the pyramid. What lies at the bottom is tremendous opportunity there.

