Indegene files DRHP for Rs 3,200 crore-IPO

Indegene, a healthtech company focused on commercialisation of products for the life sciences industry, on Thursday said it has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for Rs 3,200 crore initial public offering.

The Benguluru-based company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.3 million equity shares by selling shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises up to 2.7 million equity shares by individual selling shareholders including Manish Gupta, Dr. Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair, and up to 33.6 million equity shares by existing investors including Carlyle, Brighton Park Capital and the Nadathur Family Office.

Indegene had raised $200 million from the Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in February 2021.

The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilized for debt repayment, capital expenditure, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Indegene was founded in 1998 by five, first-generation entrepreneurs – Manish Gupta, Dr. Sanjay Parikh, Dr. Rajesh Nair, Gaurav Kapoor and Anand Kiran . The company offers solutions that enable biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies to develop products, launch them in the market, and drive sales throughout their life cycle.

As of June-2022, Indegene had 52 active clients. Indegene’s clients include 19 of the 20 largest, global biopharmaceutical companies.

Indegene reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,665 crores in FY22. The company derives 66% of its revenue from North America, 27% from Europe, and 7% from Rest of World.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

