Hyliion Hit With Securities Fraud Lawsuits

AUSTIN, TX – September 2, 2026 (STL.News) – Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN), Chief Executive Officer Thomas Healy and Chief Financial Officer Jon Panzer are facing federal securities litigation alleging investors were misled about a potentially significant data-center power agreement before company executives sold shares.

The litigation centers on Hyliion’s May announcement involving VFG Holdings LLC and its KARNO Power Module technology. Investors who acquired Hyliion securities during the proposed class period of May 12 through June 23, 2026, have until Oct. 27, 2026, to ask the court for appointment as lead plaintiff.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Hyliion, Healy, and Panzer may contest the claims, and filing a lawsuit does not establish liability or wrongdoing.

Court records also show two separate federal securities cases involving Hyliion filed on Aug. 28, an important distinction for investors following the litigation.

What the Hyliion lawsuit alleges

The case Rosen Law Firm highlighted is Olmeta v. Hyliion Holdings Corp., et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02375, filed Aug. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Gustavo Olmeta is the named plaintiff. The defendants are Hyliion Holdings Corp., Healy, and Panzer. Court records identify Thane Tyler Sponsel III as Olmeta’s attorney in the case.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

According to Rosen Law Firm’s description of the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that defendants made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning a transaction Hyliion announced during the class period.

Central to the dispute is Hyliion’s relationship with VFG Holdings LLC.

On May 12, Hyliion reported that it had executed a non-binding letter of intent with VFG involving as many as 250 KARNO Cores, representing approximately 50 megawatts of potential capacity over five years.

Hyliion’s first-quarter announcement said it had nearly 750 KARNO Cores covered by non-binding letters of intent, representing more than $400 million of potential revenue at then-current pricing. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of $2.8 million and finished the quarter with $139.3 million in cash and investments.

Those statements are significant because the securities litigation now focuses partly on how investors were allegedly led to perceive the VFG opportunity.

Complaint questions VFG agreement

According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that VFG was a recently formed entity that did not appear to have established business operations sufficient to support the scale of the opportunity presented to investors.

Kehoe Law Firm, which has published information concerning the litigation, says the complaint concerns the VFG agreement and allegations that VFG appeared to have limited staffing and lacked publicly available evidence demonstrating the operational and financial capacity necessary to support an opportunity estimated at approximately $133 million.

These are allegations contained in or based on the securities litigation and should not be interpreted as independently established findings concerning VFG.

The complaint goes further.

According to Rosen Law Firm, plaintiffs allege that the announcement contributed to a rapid increase in Hyliion’s stock price and that Healy and Panzer subsequently engaged in stock transactions during the period.

Rosen’s description alleges that the executives “timed” the announcement and resulting stock-price appreciation to engage in insider trading. That is a serious allegation, but it remains an allegation and has not been established by a court or regulatory finding.

Public SEC records independently establish that transactions occurred.

A Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 21 reports a May 19 transaction involving Healy. A separate Form 4 filed the same day reports a May 19 transaction involving Panzer.

The existence of the Form 4 filings does not by itself establish improper trading. Insider transactions are routinely disclosed through SEC ownership filings, and the lawsuit must establish the factual and legal basis for its allegations.

Hyliion shares fell sharply in June

The litigation points to a dramatic decline in HYLN shares after a critical report concerning the company and the VFG transaction reached the market.

According to the complaint information published by Kehoe Law Firm, Hyliion shares closed at $7.37 on June 22 before falling $1.27, or approximately 17%, to $6.10 on June 23.

The decline continued the following session, with the stock falling another $1.18, or approximately 19%, to $4.92 on June 24.

The lawsuit alleges investors suffered damages when information challenging previous representations about Hyliion and the VFG arrangement reached the market.

Whether the challenged statements were materially false or misleading, whether the defendants acted with the state of mind required under federal securities law, and whether the alleged disclosures legally caused investor losses are among the issues that ultimately could be contested as the litigation progresses.

Two Hyliion securities lawsuits were filed

The Olmeta case is not the only securities action filed against Hyliion on Aug. 28.

Court records show a separate lawsuit, Draftz v. Hyliion Holdings Corporation, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02369, was also filed in the Western District of Texas that day.

The plaintiff in that case is Josh Draftz, and the defendants are again Hyliion Holdings Corp., Thomas Healy, and Jon Panzer.

Court records currently identify Stuart L. Cochran as the attorney representing Draftz.

The existence of two substantially related securities cases could become important procedurally. Securities class actions with overlapping proposed classes and allegations can later be consolidated and lead to lead-plaintiff proceedings, although the court will determine how these cases proceed.

Investors therefore should distinguish between the two cases:

Olmeta v. Hyliion Holdings Corp. et al.

Case No. 1:26-cv-02375

Named plaintiff: Gustavo Olmeta

Attorney currently identified on the public docket: Thane Tyler Sponsel III

Draftz v. Hyliion Holdings Corporation, et al.

Case No. 1:26-cv-02369

Named plaintiff: Josh Draftz

Attorney currently identified on the public docket: Stuart L. Cochran

Both cases were filed Aug. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Attorneys and firms involved in investor outreach

Multiple securities firms are now publicizing the Hyliion litigation, but an important legal distinction exists between attorneys appearing on a court docket and attorneys or firms contacting potential class members.

Rosen Law Firm announced Sept. 2 that it had filed a Hyliion securities class action and identified attorneys Laurence Rosen and Phillip Kim in its investor notice. Rosen’s announcement directs prospective class members to Kim for information about the litigation.

The attorneys and firms identified in currently available Hyliion litigation notices include:

Thane Tyler Sponsel III — attorney of record for Gustavo Olmeta in Case No. 1:26-cv-02375.

— attorney of record for Gustavo Olmeta in Case No. 1:26-cv-02375. Stuart L. Cochran — attorney of record for Josh Draftz in Case No. 1:26-cv-02369.

— attorney of record for Josh Draftz in Case No. 1:26-cv-02369. Laurence Rosen — The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

— The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Phillip Kim — The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

— The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Joseph E. Levi — Levi & Korsinsky LLP, which announced the Olmeta action and is communicating with investors.

— Levi & Korsinsky LLP, which announced the Olmeta action and is communicating with investors. Brandon Walker — Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C., which is encouraging affected investors to contact the firm.

— Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C., which is encouraging affected investors to contact the firm. Melissa Fortunato — Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C.

— Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C. James “Josh” Wilson — Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, which is communicating with investors concerning the Hyliion action.

— Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, which is communicating with investors concerning the Hyliion action. Brian Schall — Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, which is soliciting potential Hyliion claimants.

— Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, which is soliciting potential Hyliion claimants. David J. Schwartz — Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP.

— Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP. Michael Yarnoff — Kehoe Law Firm, which has published information concerning both Hyliion cases.

Other firms, including Pomerantz LLP and Johnson Fistel PLLP, have also established pages concerning the Hyliion securities litigation and the Oct. 27 deadline.

The inclusion of an attorney or law firm in an investor notice does not necessarily mean that attorney is counsel of record in either federal case.

Investors face an Oct. 27 deadline

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion securities between May 12 and June 23, 2026, have until Oct. 27 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the proposed investor class and helps direct the litigation and select counsel.

Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially remain members of a class or participate in a future recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered.

That distinction matters because no class has yet been certified.

Rosen specifically states that, until certification, investors are not represented by counsel unless they retain an attorney themselves and may select an attorney of their choice.

What happens next for Hyliion

The litigation is in its early stages.

The filing of complaints begins what can become a lengthy process involving lead-plaintiff motions, possible consolidation of related actions, appointment of lead counsel, an amended complaint, motions to dismiss, discovery and potentially settlement or trial.

At this point, no court has determined that Hyliion, Healy, or Panzer committed securities fraud or engaged in illegal insider trading.

For investors, the key date is Oct. 27, while the key legal question is whether plaintiffs can prove that statements about Hyliion’s business prospects and the VFG transaction were materially false or misleading and caused compensable investor losses.

The litigation also puts additional attention on Hyliion’s KARNO commercialization strategy. The company said in May that it planned to complete deployment of approximately 10 early-adopter units during 2026 and commercialize the KARNO Power Module by year-end.

Those operating developments and the federal court proceedings will now unfold simultaneously.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. The lawsuits discussed contain allegations that have not been proven. The defendants are presumed not liable unless and until liability is established through the judicial process. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified legal or financial professionals regarding their individual circumstances.