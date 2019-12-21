Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $453.4 Million

PASCAGOULA, MS (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced Friday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract with a potential total value of $453.4 million for planning yard services in support of in-service Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Spruance-class destroyers. The contract includes options over a five-year period.

“This is another exciting opportunity for our shipbuilders to continue our 35 years of planning yard experience,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “We take pride in not only building state-of-the-art warships for the U.S. Navy, but also in caring for them while they are in active service. We look forward to utilizing our talent and resources to complete the work needed to return these cruisers to the fleet — modernized and fully capable.”

The planning yard design services contract will continue to provide the Ticonderoga-class cruiser and Spruance-class destroyer programs with post-delivery life-cycle support, which includes fleet modernization program planning, design engineering and modeling, logistics support, long-lead-time material support, and preventative and planned maintenance system item development and scheduling.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole awardee of this contract and the work will primarily take place in Pascagoula by designers, engineers, logisticians, planners, program managers and a variety of additional subject matter experts.