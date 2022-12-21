How Much Your $1000 Invested In Bitcoin 10 Years Ago Will Be Worth Today – CoinGape

The OG of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, has seen it all. It has crashed multiple times and has touched record highs after every crash.

During 2021’s bull market, some analysts as well as media organisations even predicted that Bitcoin “will soon cross the $200k mark”. But the reality has turned out to be starkly different.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,856.70, down by 75.49% from its peak of $68,789.63 in November 2021. It has, however, provided astronomical returns to its early investors, or perhaps early believers.

How Much Your $1000 Invested In Bitcoin 10 Years Ago Will Be Worth Today?

The closing price for Bitcoin in 2012 was $13.45 on December 31, 2012 (approximately 10 years ago). If you had invested $1000 in Bitcoins in 2012, you would have 74.34 BTC today.

At the current market, your $1000 investment would have become $1,253,127, giving you an ROI of 125,212.70% and an annualised ROI of 104.08%.

If you had invested a whopping $10,000 in Bitcoin 10 years ago, you could potentially sell them today for $12,532,862, making you rich as hell.

Bitcoin’s Future Prospects

Bitcoin is undoubtedly the king of the crypto market and is seen as a store of value. Despite being criticised for its energy-intensive Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and the increasing cost of mining it, Bitcoin still commands the biggest market share worth $324 billion (which is a major chunk of the entire crypto market capitalization worth $811 billion).

Crypto analysts remain hopeful that Bitcoin will bounce back. The maximum number of bitcoins that can be mined is 21 million. Over 19 million BTC have already been mined. As the supply of Bitcoins saturates (or nears its end), the value of Bitcoin is slated to rise.

Dhirendra is a writer, producer, and journalist who has worked in the media industry for more than 3 years. A technology enthusiast, a curious person who loves to research and know about things. When he is not working, you can find him reading and understanding the world through the lens of the Internet. Contact him at [email protected]

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.