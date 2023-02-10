How I Knew I Had Colon Cancer (Early Signs and Symptoms)

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Colon cancer is a type of cancer that affects the large intestines. While colon cancer can affect anyone regardless of their age, it commonly happens to older aged people. The formation of this colon enters the place inside the colon, and the risk factors start within the noncancerous clumps of cells. These cells are known as polyps and these polyps turn into colon cancers.

Experts suggest that patients for the screening tests and get it done at regular intervals. The polyps are timely identified and get them removed before it becomes cancerous. The clone cancer Screenings and tests are essential because these polyps are small in size and they don’t cause any illness or infections.

What Are The Causes Of Colon Cancer?

The physicians are not entirely sure what is the cause of colon cancer causes. Mostly, these colon cancers begin when the colon cells are in the process of mutation. This change takes place in their DNA as the cell is responsible for taking the cell in a certain direction.

Our body contains healthy cells. These cells are designed to grow and divide at regular intervals. Their objective is to maintain the functioning of the body. However, when a cell’s DNA changes it makes it into a cancerous cell. In the early stages the cells just continue to grow and they divide constantly. This leads to cells accumulation and results in the formation of a tumor.

How To Know That You Have Colon Cancer?

At the very early stages of colon cancer, people don’t feel any symptoms at all. When the symptoms appear they are not that apparent either. This is why most people don’t identify that they have colon cancer. The symptoms depend on the size and stage of cancer and can vary from person to person. Cancer might be located in your large intestine and this could lead to some serious signs. Here are some signs that may appear if you have colon cancer.

Constant variation in natural bowel habits can be a strong sign of colon cancer. People might experience constipation and diarrhea, and also see changes in their bowel movements. There may be changes in how consistently they pass the stool

Rectal bleeding can be a sign of colon cancer. If there is blood in the stool, then this may be a sign of this cancer type

Constant abdominal pain might happen if you are suffering from colon cancer

Feeling that your bowel is not, even if you have passed the stool

Feeling fatigued and tired every day and not being able to do your daily activities could be a big sign of colon cancer cells as well

Sudden Weight loss could be a sign that you are suffering from cancer

What Are The Risk Factors For Colon Cancer?

Here are some factors that can highlight the risk of getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The risk of getting colon cancer increases if you are old. As you age, there is an even higher chance of getting colon cancer. Other risk factors might increase your risk. These risks include:

Any bowel disease that can cause inflammation can increase the risk of colon cancer. The movements such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease can turn into colon cancer in the later stages as well

A person who has a History of colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer can end up having this disease. This disease is genetic and a personal or family history of colon cancer can affect you

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), and some other genetic syndromes can increase the risk of colon cancer.

The absence of exercise can increase the chances of colon cancer and other types of cancer as well. Following a fitness regime can help you to stay healthy and prevent any risk of cancer as well

If you don’t consume fruits and vegetables on daily basis, then this can increase the risk of colon cancer

Maintaining a diet that is low-fiber and high-fat can increase the risk factor

If you consume too much-processed meat, then this could land you in trouble

Being obese and overweight can increase the chances of getting attacked by all types of diseases including cancer

Excessive consumption of alcohol or drugs can cause cancer

Smoking/use of tobacco must be stopped as this can lead to increasing the risk of cancer

What Is The Treatment Of Colon Cancer?

Colonoscopy is a medical examination that is carried out to identify changes in your colon and rectum. The changes such as swollen, irritated tissues and polyps or cancer can be signs of a serious condition. This examination involves a preventative care doctor who uses a long and flexible tube known as a colonoscopy. This tool has a camera attached at the end of it. This tube is inserted into the patient’s rectum and allows the doctor to get visual access to the colon inside the body of the patient.

What Is The Procedure Of Colonoscopy?

The colonoscopy procedure is carried out by physicians. These experienced physicians conduct this exam which lasts between 30 to 60 minutes. The procedure requires intravenous medications to make the patient feel drowsy and relaxed. The patients must lie down on their left side.

The colonoscopy procedure uses a tool called the colonoscope. It is a lengthy and flexible tube that has a camera attached to the end of it. This tool is inserted through the rectum and goes all the way to the end of the larger intestine. This procedure offers visual access to the lining of the colon. The doctor assesses any present abnormalities.

The flexibility of the tube helps the doctors to move it through the curves that are present inside the colon. The doctor might request the patient to change positions as this will help the doctor to maneuver the scope. Another important feature of the colonoscope is that it blows the air inside the colon, and it leads to expand the colon. This allows the doctor to get better access to the colon and view it from all types of positions.