How do I address Halloween costume etiquette at work? Ask HR

October 25, 2022
Hattie Francis

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

Celebrating Halloween at work can be uplifting and positive.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR professional society and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor’s answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Some of our workers have asked if they can come to work in costume on Halloween. What should we consider if we decided to allow it? – James

Answer: When done right, celebrating holidays in the workplace can be uplifting and positive. However, without proper guidelines and communication, Halloween can quickly devolve into a nightmare. Costumes can cross the line by being overtly sexual, mocking personal beliefs, or playing into inappropriate stereotypes. You can take a few measures to reduce the risk of ruining what should otherwise be a fun day.