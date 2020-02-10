Houston TX News: Suspect Charged, Gerald Washington Wanted in the Shooting of Reginald Larry

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the shooting of a man at 8210 Scott Street about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday (February 9).

The suspect, Gerald Washington (b/m, 26), is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 338th State District Court. He is accused in the shooting of Reginald Larry, 29, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A prior booking photo of Washington is attached to this news release.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detectives C. Sharp and J. Brown reported:

Mr. Larry was leaving a convenience store at the above address when Washington, driving a pickup truck, blocked him from entering the roadway. Washington then fired several shots at Larry, striking him. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Larry to the hospital. Washington fled the scene in a red 2006 Dodge Durango pickup truck with Texas license plates LPF-8863.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of suspect Gerald Washington is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.