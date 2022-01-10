Houma: Jarrett Scurto Indicted to Distribute Meth

Houma Man, Jarrett Scurto Indicted for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) JARRETT SCURTO, age 34, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged on January 7, 2022, in a one-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

If convicted, SCURTO faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of ten years, up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, at least five years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charging document and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Terrebonne Parish Sherriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney J. Benjamin Myers.

