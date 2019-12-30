Home Repair CEO Tony Silva Presents at Living Legends Event at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Tony Silva, CEO of Home Repair, recently attended the Living Legends of Entrepreneurial Marketing event at Carnegie Hall. Silva presented on business success and interviewed keynote speaker Michael Gerber, bestselling author of The E-Myth and the number one small business guru according to Inc. Magazine. Silva also networked with celebrity entrepreneurs Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s; Hal Elrod, author of The Miracle Morning; Martha Stewart, author and television personality; Dylan Howard, vice president at American Media; Steve Larsen, former lead funnel builder at ClickFunnels; Princess Maryann Parker, founder of Manor of Manners; and Ice T and Coco, reality television stars.

“It was an honor to be invited to speak at this phenomenal event, and an invaluable opportunity to discuss innovative business ideas with so many accomplished entrepreneurs. The opportunity to share the stage with Michael Gerber was an amazing experience,” says Tony Silva, CEO of Home Repair.

Silva has presented to prominent organizations including Nasdaq, Harvard Club of Boston, West Point, and the New York City Bar on resilience, ethics, law and business success. As a leading advocate for consumer awareness and property owner education, Silva has also been featured in numerous media outlets throughout the nation.

About Home Repair

Home Repair, LLC is a licensed, accredited leader in construction, roofing, siding, windows, gutters, storm damage restoration and repairs. With over 25 years of experience, Home Repair helps property owners restore their property, “Back To Beautiful”. Home Repair is committed to utilizing the best materials and latest technology to provide the most advanced level of service. Whether damaged, destroyed, or just tired, Home Repair provides full-scope, comprehensive property inspections. Home Repair proudly serves homeowners with repairs throughout Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia. Learn more at http://www.HomeRepair.com.