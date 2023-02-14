Holmen Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Todd Valentine, 53, Holmen, Wisconsin was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Valentine pleaded guilty to this charge on October 24, 2022.

In early 2021, law enforcement officers were made aware that Valentine was distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine. On April 19, 2021, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Valentine was a passenger. After a positive K9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and found 71 grams of methamphetamine.

The next day, La Crosse law enforcement officers conducted a search of Valentine’s residence in Holmen, allowed under state law because he was on state supervision for a prior gun and drug case. In Valentine’s bedroom, officers found over 7 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,800 in U.S. currency. In a detached shed on the property, officers located a Ruger .22 caliber handgun with a scratched off serial number. Valentine was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions.

Valentine was interviewed twice by law enforcement. He admitted to possessing the methamphetamine found in his room and to dealing up to multiple pounds of methamphetamine per day. He also admitted to possessing the Ruger handgun.

At the time of these events, Valentine was on state supervision for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His supervision was revoked in August of 2021, and he was ordered to serve 2 years in state prison.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson highlighted the significant quantities of methamphetamine that Valentine was trafficking, as well as his history of unrelenting criminal activity which included 32 prior convictions over the past three decades.

The charge against Valentine was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County and Marquette County Sheriffs’ Offices, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven P. Anderson and Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.