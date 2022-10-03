Hold Pfizer, target price Rs 4480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has hold call on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 4480. The current market price of . is Rs 4221.05. Time period given by analyst is one year when Ltd. price can reach defined target.

Pfizer Ltd., incorporated in the year 1950, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 19287.47 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

Pfizer Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Sale of services and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 610.92 Crore, up 7.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 566.78 Crore and down -19.76 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 761.41 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 32.55 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 63.92 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 9.43 per cent, DIIs 7.95 per cent.