HOA Complaints Raise Questions About Accountability

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 30, 2026 (STL.News) HOA – Homeowners associations across the United States face questions about financial transparency, board accountability, and homeowner protections as government complaint records document recurring disputes between property owners and the organizations that manage their residential communities.

The disagreements involve more than neighborhood appearance, parking restrictions, or landscaping requirements. Community associations collect mandatory assessments, maintain shared infrastructure, manage substantial financial obligations, and enforce restrictions set out in their governing documents.

Those responsibilities give association boards considerable influence over homeowners’ finances and property rights.

Although many associations provide valuable services and operate effectively, government records show that some homeowners struggle to obtain financial information, challenge board decisions, and resolve disputes.

The central issue is whether existing oversight systems adequately protect homeowners when association governance breaks down.

Unlike industries governed through a comprehensive federal regulatory system, homeowners associations operate primarily under state laws, recorded property covenants, and association governing documents.

Consequently, the protections available to homeowners can vary considerably depending on where they live.

The available evidence does not establish that most associations are mismanaged. However, it does show that homeowner accountability deserves closer examination as community associations continue to play a significant role in American housing.

Nearly 80 Million Americans Live in Community Associations

Community association governance affects a substantial portion of the nation’s residential property.

According to the Foundation for Community Association Research, approximately 373,000 community associations operated nationwide at the end of 2025.

These organizations include homeowners associations, condominium associations, and housing cooperatives.

Together, they encompass approximately 29.6 million housing units and serve an estimated 78.1 million residents.

These figures reflect the combined community association industry, not homeowners associations alone.

The Foundation projects that the number of community associations could reach approximately 374,000 to 377,000 during 2026.

Community associations have become common in suburban subdivisions, planned residential developments, condominium buildings, and retirement communities.

Their responsibilities may include landscaping, private roads, recreational facilities, stormwater systems, building repairs, insurance and other shared expenses.

These obligations are generally financed through assessments paid by property owners.

Association boards may also oversee reserve funds, maintenance contracts, professional management companies, and enforcement of community restrictions.

Depending on applicable state law and governing documents, associations may have authority to pursue collection actions involving unpaid assessments.

Certain jurisdictions also permit association liens and foreclosure proceedings under specified circumstances.

However, these enforcement powers vary by jurisdiction. The applicable rules, limitations, and homeowner protections depend on the jurisdiction and the nature of the obligation involved.

These distinctions matter because association decisions can have significant financial consequences for property owners.

South Carolina Documents Hundreds of HOA Complaints

South Carolina provides one of the clearest documented examples of homeowner disputes involving association governance.

According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs’ 2026 Homeowners Association Complaint Report, the agency received 586 HOA complaints during calendar year 2025.

Of those complaints, 452 qualified for inclusion in the department’s annual report.

The qualifying complaints involved 339 homeowners associations or management companies and raised 1,104 separate concerns.

A single complaint could involve multiple issues.

The department reported that HOA complaints increased 176% between calendar years 2019 and 2025.

That percentage reflects the total number of HOA complaints the agency received, not the smaller number that qualified for inclusion in its annual analysis.

The agency received approximately 5% fewer complaints in 2025 than in 2024 (617).

However, the number qualifying for inclusion in the annual report increased by approximately 4% from the previous year.

These distinctions matter because duplicate submissions, reporting requirements, and incomplete documentation can affect complaint totals.

The department identified three leading categories of concern.

Failure to follow or enforce covenants and bylaws accounted for 16.8% of reported concerns.

Maintenance and repair issues represented 11.7%.

Ignored requests for information or access to association documents accounted for 9.5%.

Other concerns involved association finances, assessments, communication, and governance.

These figures represent complaints submitted by consumers. They do not establish that every association or management company named violated the law.

Nevertheless, they show that disputes over association management, maintenance, and access to information recur.

One of the report’s most revealing findings concerns the actions homeowners took before submitting complaints.

The department reported that 98% of complainants said they had already raised their concerns with their association or management company.

This suggests many complainants sought government assistance after trying to resolve disagreements directly.

The report also highlights the limitations of the complaint-resolution process.

Approximately 68% of qualifying complaints were closed after the department received what it classified as an adequate business response.

However, an adequate response does not necessarily mean the department resolved the homeowner’s underlying concern.

The department recorded consumer satisfaction with the complaint-resolution outcome in four complaints, representing approximately 0.88% of the 452 qualifying complaints.

That figure reflects satisfaction recorded through the agency’s complaint process. It does not establish that every other complainant was dissatisfied, nor does it prove wrongdoing in the remaining cases.

Another 19% of qualifying complaints were closed as undetermined because the underlying facts remained disputed.

The department explained that its statutory limitations can prevent it from resolving complex or contentious disagreements.

These findings illustrate an important distinction between having a place to file a complaint and having a mechanism capable of resolving the underlying dispute.

A government agency may collect information, request responses, and facilitate communication without possessing authority to decide every contested legal issue or require a specific remedy.

As a result, some homeowners may need to pursue additional procedures or litigation.

Homeowners Seek More Effective Dispute Resolution

South Carolina’s complaint report also asked complainants about possible improvements to association governance.

State agency oversight was the most frequently selected recommendation for enforcing association governing documents, cited by 31% of respondents.

An internal HOA dispute-resolution process followed at 26%.

Other recommendations included enforcement through magistrate courts and establishing an HOA ombudsman.

Respondents also identified open meetings, access to association records, and restrictions on liens or foreclosure as areas warranting attention.

These findings reflect the views of people who filed complaints, not a representative survey of all South Carolina homeowners.

Nevertheless, they indicate that some dissatisfied residents want more accessible and effective ways to challenge association decisions.

The central question is not simply whether homeowners can submit complaints.

The question is whether those complaints receive meaningful, impartial, and affordable consideration.

Virginia Establishes Formal Complaint Requirements

Virginia provides another example of how state governments address community association disputes.

The Commonwealth maintains an Office of the Common Interest Community Ombudsman and regulations governing complaint procedures for covered associations.

Under Virginia Administrative Code 18VAC48-70-50, associations subject to the regulation must maintain written complaint procedures addressing how certain complaints are submitted and considered.

The regulation took effect on August 1, 2025.

Under the amended requirements, an association must provide written acknowledgment of receipt of a properly submitted association complaint within 14 days.

The association must also provide notice of the date, time, and location where the complaint will be considered at least 14 days in advance, unless otherwise agreed to in writing.

Following a final determination, the association must provide written notice of its decision within seven days.

The final notice must include information required by the regulation, including relevant citations to common-interest community laws or regulations, association registration information, and instructions concerning the complainant’s right to submit a Notice of Final Adverse Decision to the ombudsman’s office.

The requirements apply to complaints covered by Virginia’s regulatory framework and should not be interpreted as a nationwide standard.

State law also limits the ombudsman’s authority. The office does not function as a general court with authority to resolve every disagreement between homeowners and association boards.

Virginia’s approach illustrates the importance of establishing clear procedures and deadlines for handling complaints.

However, a formal process does not guarantee that every dispute will be resolved to a homeowner’s satisfaction.

HOA Fees Create Significant Financial Obligations

Beyond governance disputes, mandatory association fees impose a substantial financial burden on millions of American households.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 21.6 million owner households paid condominium or homeowners association fees in 2024.

The American Community Survey published the figures in September 2025.

The national median monthly fee was $135.

However, approximately 3 million households paid more than $500 per month.

That represents an annual expense of more than $6,000 for those households, in addition to mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other housing costs.

At the other end of the spectrum, approximately 5.6 million households paid less than $50 per month.

These differences reflect the wide variety of services and responsibilities community associations handle.

Condominium associations often maintain roofs, elevators, hallways, structural components, and other shared building systems.

Consequently, their expenses can be considerably higher than those of associations responsible primarily for landscaping and neighborhood amenities.

High fees alone do not establish financial mismanagement.

Associations must collect sufficient revenue to maintain shared infrastructure, meet insurance obligations, and fund future repairs.

However, mandatory assessments can create affordability concerns, particularly for retirees and homeowners living on fixed incomes.

Special assessments can present additional challenges when property owners face substantial expenses beyond their regular dues.

Such assessments may be necessary to address major repairs or unexpected obligations.

Nevertheless, homeowners have legitimate reasons to ask whether the association maintained adequate reserves, properly planned for anticipated expenses, and evaluated major expenditures responsibly.

Financial Transparency Remains a Major Concern

Financial transparency is one of the most important issues in association governance.

Homeowners finance association operations through mandatory assessments, but their rights to inspect financial records vary depending on state law and governing documents.

Those records may include operating budgets, financial statements, reserve studies, contracts, meeting minutes, and other association documents.

Disagreements arise when homeowners believe the board has ignored their requests or has not adequately explained financial decisions.

South Carolina’s complaint findings specifically identify ignored records requests as a recurring concern.

Access to financial information lets homeowners evaluate how assessments are spent and whether the association manages funds responsibly.

It can also help residents understand major maintenance projects, insurance costs, reserve requirements, and proposed assessment increases.

Sound financial management involves more than collecting sufficient revenue.

Associations benefit from appropriate accounting controls, documented expenditures, competitive contracting procedures, and effective oversight of management companies.

These practices can help protect homeowners and shield responsible board members from unfounded allegations.

Transparent reporting does not guarantee that every resident will agree with every expenditure.

However, it provides a factual basis for evaluating decisions and can reduce unnecessary disputes.

HOA Boards Exercise Substantial Authority

Homeowners association boards generally consist of members elected under procedures established by governing documents and applicable law.

Board members may approve budgets, enforce restrictions, supervise contractors, and oversee shared property.

Many serve voluntarily and must make difficult decisions involving maintenance, expenses, and competing homeowner preferences.

Nevertheless, their decisions can have significant financial and legal consequences.

Depending on applicable law and governing documents, associations may impose authorized penalties, collect assessments, pursue liens and initiate legal proceedings.

The circumstances under which an association may foreclose on a property vary by jurisdiction and may depend on the nature of the debt, required notices, statutory restrictions, and other legal requirements.

It would therefore be inaccurate to suggest that every association can foreclose on a home for any unpaid fine or assessment.

These enforcement powers make fair procedures and appropriate oversight particularly important.

Homeowners who disagree with association decisions may have access to internal appeals, elections, mediation, arbitration, or litigation.

However, those options can be costly.

An association may use association funds to defend its decisions, while an individual homeowner must personally finance a challenge.

That arrangement does not automatically establish unfairness or misconduct.

Associations have legitimate obligations to protect community interests and enforce lawful governing documents.

Nevertheless, differences in financial resources raise questions about whether homeowners have affordable alternatives when disputes involve relatively small amounts of money or procedural disagreements.

National Survey Shows Many Residents Are Satisfied

Despite the problems documented in state complaint reports, national research indicates that many residents report positive or neutral experiences with community associations.

The Foundation for Community Association Research’s 2026 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey included responses from 3,000 residents nationwide.

Zogby Analytics conducted the survey between February 26 and March 14, 2026.

According to the Foundation, 86% of respondents rated their overall experience with their community association as positive or neutral.

The survey also found that 82% believed their association board served the community’s best interests.

Another 77% reported getting along well with their neighbors, while 75% said their community manager provided value and support.

These findings provide important context.

A positive or neutral rating should not be interpreted as universal satisfaction, and neutral responses are not endorsements.

An organization dedicated to community association research commissioned the survey, an affiliation readers should consider when evaluating its findings.

Nevertheless, the results demonstrate why complaints alone cannot establish that most associations are poorly managed.

Government complaint reports and resident satisfaction surveys measure different aspects of association governance.

One documents grievances submitted to public agencies, while the other measures residents’ perceptions of association living.

Together, they show that many associations serve their communities effectively, while some homeowners face significant governance and accountability challenges.

Missouri Homeowners Have a Stake in the Debate

The national debate is relevant to homeowners throughout Missouri, including the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Homeowners associations operate in subdivisions, planned residential developments, and other communities throughout the region.

Missouri homeowners should understand that their rights and obligations depend on applicable state law, recorded declarations, bylaws, and other governing documents.

The complaint procedures available in South Carolina or Virginia should not be assumed to apply in Missouri.

Before purchasing property governed by an association, prospective buyers should carefully review mandatory assessments, property restrictions, available financial information and disclosures concerning major anticipated expenses.

Current homeowners should understand their rights concerning meetings, elections, association records, and available dispute-resolution procedures.

Residents who believe an association has violated applicable requirements should document communications and review the governing documents and relevant law before taking formal action.

The national complaint statistics cited in this report do not establish how many Missouri associations are currently involved in disputes with homeowners.

A reliable local assessment would require separate research into Missouri court records, association-specific complaints, and other available documentation.

The Case for Stronger HOA Accountability

The evidence from state complaint reports raises legitimate questions about whether homeowner protections are sufficient.

Greater access to financial records could help residents understand how assessments are spent.

Clearer requirements for responding to homeowner inquiries could reduce disputes involving communication and transparency.

Independent dispute-resolution procedures could provide alternatives to expensive litigation.

Improved meeting and election procedures could strengthen homeowner participation.

Additional education for volunteer board members could help prevent procedural mistakes and improve compliance with governing documents.

Lawmakers could also examine whether existing safeguards on collections, liens, and foreclosure balance association financial obligations with individual property rights.

Any reforms should recognize that associations must have sufficient authority to maintain shared infrastructure and meet legitimate financial responsibilities.

Rules that prevent boards from collecting necessary assessments could create serious maintenance and safety problems.

The objective should be effective governance, not unnecessary restrictions on responsible associations.

Who Holds HOA Boards Accountable?

The United States has developed an extensive system of privately governed residential communities.

These organizations manage shared property, collect mandatory assessments, and make decisions affecting millions of homeowners.

Many perform their responsibilities effectively.

However, government complaint records show that disputes over financial transparency, governance, maintenance, and homeowner rights recur.

South Carolina’s complaint statistics show the extent of grievances reaching a single state agency.

Virginia’s regulatory framework highlights the importance of clear complaint procedures and deadlines.

National Census Bureau data show the substantial financial obligations associated with association membership.

At the same time, national satisfaction research indicates that many residents value their communities and report favorable experiences.

The available evidence does not establish that most homeowners associations are mismanaged or that most boards engage in misconduct.

It does establish that homeowner accountability deserves serious public examination.

The larger question is whether homeowners have meaningful protections when an association fails to follow applicable requirements or refuses to address legitimate concerns.

As association-governed communities grow, policymakers must protect individual property rights while preserving associations’ ability to maintain neighborhoods responsibly.

For millions of Americans, the issue is not simply whether homeowners associations are beneficial or problematic.

The question is whether organizations with substantial authority over residential property operate with the transparency, fairness, and accountability property owners reasonably expect.

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Sources: Foundation for Community Association Research, national community association statistical estimates and 2026 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey; U.S. Census Bureau, September 11, 2025, analysis of condominium and HOA fees; South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, 2026 Homeowners Association Complaint Report; Virginia Administrative Code, 18VAC48-70-50, and Virginia Register, Volume 41, Issue 23, effective August 1, 2025.