Hillsborough County Woman Ana Barrientos Chavira Receives $5 Million Birthday Gift From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Ana Barrientos Chavira, of Dover, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, three days before her 33rd birthday. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.

Barrientos Chavira purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1609 Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE