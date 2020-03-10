Henderson Man Quindarius Dante Rainey with Prior Manslaughter Conviction Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison After Shooting

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that today in federal court, Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Quindarius Dante Rainey 30, of Henderson to 7 years imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Rainey was named in an Indictment filed on July 31, 2019, charging him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. On November 12, 2019, Rainey pled guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, during the early morning hours of August 26, 2018, Rainey was captured on video surveillance shooting a handgun with an extended magazine multiple times at another man. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 85 Bar & Lounge in Henderson. The victim attempted to flee and Rainey continued to shoot at the man while chasing him. Rainey then entered his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was not injured, but several nearby businesses and cars sustained property damage.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Since 2017, the United States Department of Justice has reinvigorated the PSN program and has targeted violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

That effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices in those communities on a sustained basis to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

The Henderson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Robert J. Dodson and John Parris prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

