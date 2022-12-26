HDFC, Bajaj Finance raise deposit rates on select maturities

HDFC and Bajaj Finance, two financial powerhouses in India’s consumer lending industry, have raised deposit rates for the ninth time this year on select maturities to garner more funds from retail savers seeking yields higher than those offered by high-street banks.

Returns have been raised 10-25 basis points, reflecting a surge in credit demand amid early signs of revival in private capital expenditure. Financial planners believe fixed deposit investors should build a ladder allocating one third to low tenure deposits of 1-2 years and the balance to 3-5 years tenure and not wait for deposit rates to peak. One basis point is 0.01%.

After the last increase in the third week of December, when it raised deposit rates for shorter tenures, Bajaj Finance will now offer 25 basis points more, or 7.05%, for a 12-23 month fixed deposit. It will pay 7.6% for a 39-month deposit and 7.7% for a 44- month deposit. HDFC now offers 10 basis points more on its 45-month deposit at 7.6%. Senior citizens get an additional 25 basis points on these deposits.

Even though the central bank is expected to raise interest rates further, financial planners believe investors should not wait and instead build a ladder of deposits maturing at different times to help reduce reinvestment risks.

“As we are close to the end of the rate hike cycle, make a higher reallocation to long- tenure deposits. Allocate one third to short tenure deposits that mature in 1-2 years and the balance to deposits that mature in 3-5 years,” said Anup Bhaiya, MD, Money Honey Financial Services.

He prefers Bajaj Finance deposits for short tenures (of 12, 15, 18, 22 and 24 months) where investors can earn between 7.05% and 7.5%. For investors with a 45-month horizon, he prefers HDFC where they can earn 7.6%.

Distributors believe investors should stick to only AAA rated companies with strong profitability and a long track record.

“Investors can buy deposits of AAA rated companies as they are well known by Indian households for several years. They have strong management and profit track records, and they help earn higher returns compared with bank deposits,” said Abhijit Roy, Co-Founder, Golden Pi, an online platform for fixed income products.

Corporate deposits yield 30-150 basis points more than bank deposits.