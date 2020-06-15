Harrison County man Gordon Eugene Mays, Jr. sentenced for failing to update his sex offender registration

(STL.News) – Gordon Eugene Mays, Jr., of Reynoldsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months incarceration for a sex offender charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Mays, age 55, pled guilty to one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.” Mays, a person required to register as a sex offender, admitted to failing to update his registration in September 2018.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The United States Marshal Service investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE