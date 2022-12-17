Hardline trade union chiefs are behaving like the Grinch who stole Christmas with their cruelly times strikes

This Christmas, families deserve to be reunited with their loved ones – especially after years in which the pandemic kept us apart.

People should be able to meet up in pubs, bars and restaurants, enjoy the festive cheer – and help those working in hospitality.

Instead the unions are causing misery for millions, with transport strikes in particular cruelly timed to hit at Christmas.

No-one can doubt these are tough times. Rising prices – inflation – is eating into our standard of living. We get it, and have stepped in to help where we can – for instance saving the average household over £900 on energy bills this winter. I’ll never stop looking at ways to help.

It’s why tackling inflation, stabilising the economy and bringing the cost of living down is my number one priority. All massive pay hikes would do is kick us into an inflation spiral and we would all be worse off. The poorest would be hit the hardest.

Rail workers and border officers have been offered deals that are fair – and affordable to taxpayers. An increasing number of union members want a deal. They are tired of being foot soldiers in Mick Lynch’s class war.

Even Labour have admitted the unions’ demands are unaffordable. But they’ll still take union money and undermine the interests of the travelling public.

Labour back the Grinches that want to steal Christmas for their own political ends. We are doing everything we can to ensure people get the Christmas they deserve. The army is stepping up and we’re putting in place other measures to keep services running where possible.

I hope those thinking about striking come back to table. As I showed in covid, the priorities of the British people are my priorities. I will do what is necessary to protect the public. The unions need to do the same and return to negotiations.