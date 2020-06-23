Handgun Reported Stolen in the Eighth District, New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a handgun taken during an auto burglary that occurred on June 13, 2020.

At around 2:00 p.m., a car parked at the intersection of Commerce and St. Joseph Streets was burglarized. The victim reported his “SCCY 9MM” stolen, along with several other miscellaneous items.

The reported stolen “SCCY” 9MM bears serial# 708923.

Anyone with information on the location of the aforementioned handgun is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 and call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

