Gun Violence Results in Multiple Homicides in the Sacramento

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento Police Department (SPD) and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SSO) want our communities to be aware of a series of shootings that have occurred throughout the City and County of Sacramento. The drastic increase in shootings began to occur in late May and has continued through June. Based on the investigations thus far, detectives believe that many of these shootings are related to a surge in gang activity occurring in our region.

Within the Sacramento city limits, 17 shootings have resulted in at least 30 victims. Nine of these shootings have resulted in a homicide and a significant number are believed to be gang-related. Some of these shooting victims have been juveniles, one as young as 13. The incidents involving juveniles have not resulted in a homicide.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides and 43 shootings that have occurred during this same time frame. The Sheriff’s Office believes many of these shooting incidents are also gang-related.

The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office ShotSpotter system has detected 739 rounds that were fired over the course of these shootings. The SPD ShotSpotter system was vital in locating one recent homicide victim, as there were no calls to police department dispatch reporting shots fired for that incident.

Between the two departments, a total of 188 firearms have been seized since late May. Most recently, in the South Sacramento area, SPD patrol officers arrested an adult male who was in possession of a handgun with an extended 30-round magazine (see picture below).

The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are committed to keeping our communities safe and informed. Homicide and gang detectives continue to conduct follow up with these shooting investigations.

“We have added extra patrols throughout the city and encourage our community to report any suspicious activity, including reports of shots fired, by dialing 911,” said Sergeant Sabrina Briggs.

“We are encouraging community members to report suspicious activity to our Communication Center and work collaboratively with our deputies and detectives in an effort to stop these violent crimes from continuing,” said Sergeant Tess Deterding

The Sacramento Police Department and Sheriff’s Office encourage any witnesses with information regarding these shootings to contact the SPD dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sheriff’s Office (916) 874-5115.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP or via the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office website at www.sacsheriff.com

