Greece to impose fines on elderly who refuse coronavirus jab

(STL.News) Coronavirus infections are surging in Greece, and the government is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

In a European first, those over the age of 60 who refuse to get vaccinated will face monthly fines from January.

Al Jazeera’s @John Psaropoulos reports from Thessaloniki, Greece.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube