Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.24 and $5.14 Per Diluted Common Share

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were $1.24 per diluted common share ($17.9 million available to common shareholders) compared to $1.21 per diluted common share ($17.3 million available to common shareholders) for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Preliminary earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $5.14 per diluted common share ($73.6 million available to common shareholders) compared to $4.71 per diluted common share ($67.1 million available to common shareholders) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, annualized return on average common equity was 11.78%, return on average assets was 1.44%, and net interest margin was 3.82%, compared to 13.34%, 1.50% and 4.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, annualized return on average common equity was 12.88%, return on average assets was 1.52%, and net interest margin was 3.95%, compared to 13.46%, 1.49% and 3.99%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President and CEO Joseph W. Turner commented, “We are pleased overall with fourth quarter results as earnings remained strong even as we experienced moderate sluggishness in commercial loan demand. For the full year 2019 we achieved the highest annual net income and earnings per share in the history of our Company, which underscores the hard work and commitment of our more than 1,200 associates.

