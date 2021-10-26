North Carolina Governor to Unveil New Fitness Centers

Governor Cooper Partners with National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils to Unveil New Fitness Centers in Three North Carolina Schools

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper will partner with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) to unveil new state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! fitness centers gifted to three North Carolina schools. Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall, C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville and Northridge Middle School in Charlotte were selected as outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“I’m grateful to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils and Jake Steinfeld for making this happen and proud of these three North Carolina schools for leading the way on student health and fitness,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The DON’T QUIT! fitness program is the kind of public health effort we need in North Carolina and across the country that will help us emerge from this pandemic even stronger than before.”

The pre-recorded video of the ribbon cutting for the three fitness centers will go live this morning at 10 AM and is held virtually to follow COVID-19 protocols and protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Governor Cooper also signed a proclamation declaring October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month” to encourage families and communities to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of our children’s daily lives.

For more information about the National Foundation, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Rhode Island, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana. In 2021, are gifting fitness centers to four more states including North Carolina, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Maine.