Gov. Ricketts Honors Nebraska ’s Mother of the Year for 2020

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Sarah Campa as the 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony at the Warner Chamber in the State Capitol. The award recognizes Sarah’s compassion, courage, and community spirit. It also highlights the resilience and grace she has shown in response to personal tragedy.

“There’s no force on earth stronger than a mother’s love for her children,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Sarah has displayed that love brightly and consistently, even in the midst of heartache and adversity. Nebraska is blessed to have a multitude of moms—like Sarah—who selflessly serve their families and communities and who play leading roles in our public and private sector.”

Sarah and her husband Tony are proud parents of five children—two in heaven, two biological, and one whom they adopted after her mother passed away. Those nominating Sarah for the award noted her incredible strength after having endured child loss.

Sarah works at Archer Credit Union in Central City, where she mentors those around her. She also volunteers with Ronald McDonald House and serves as Vice President of the Merrick County Fitness Board of Directors.

Raisa Turner of Omaha was recognized as the 2020 Merit Mother during today’s celebration. Raisa is a wife, mother of four, and brokerage associate at Wells Fargo. She teaches financial literary courses to youth and volunteers at Heartland of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, and Assembly of the Saints church.

