Goshen Man Brandon Kramer Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Brandon Kramer, age 29, of Goshen, Indiana was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his guilty plea to production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Kramer was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, on August 3, 2018, Kramer induced a pre-teen female to produce two visual depictions of child pornography.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Maciejczyk.

