Golden Goose (GOLD) Rises 50.65%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Golden Goose (GOLD) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the crypto has gained 50.65% to $0.0007011809747.

InvestorsObserver is giving Golden Goose a 96 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Golden Goose!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Golden Goose a high volatility rank of 96, placing it in the top 4% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

GOLD’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Golden Goose price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.0003825067466489 and resistance at $0.000624985572033651. This leaves Golden Goose out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter