GoDaddy Faces Securities Class Action Over GDDY Stock

NEW YORK – August 29, 2026 (STL.News) GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is facing a proposed securities class action alleging the internet services company and two senior executives misled investors about a promotional pricing strategy that plaintiffs claim contributed to slower bookings growth and a sharp decline in the company’s stock price.

The lawsuit, Johnson v. GoDaddy Inc., et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-07144, was filed Aug. 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Court records identify Raymond Johnson as the named plaintiff and GoDaddy, Chief Executive Officer Aman Bhutani, and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey as defendants.

The proposed class covers investors who purchased GoDaddy common stock between Sept. 3, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2026, inclusive. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until Oct. 20, 2026, according to investor notices issued by several securities law firms.

What the GoDaddy lawsuit alleges

The complaint alleges GoDaddy made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose important information concerning its strategy for attracting and retaining customers.

According to the allegations summarized by Rosen Law Firm, GoDaddy had told investors that its strategy was not simply to increase customer numbers and had pointed to improving average order size. Plaintiffs allege, however, that the company introduced a promotional program emphasizing shorter-term contracts with lower values.

The complaint claims the strategy contributed to lower average order size and decelerating bookings growth during the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Other notices provide additional details about the disputed promotion. Levi & Korsinsky said the complaint concerns an allegedly undisclosed $4.99 promotional price for one-year dot-com domain registrations. The plaintiffs contend that the promotion conflicted with earlier representations concerning GoDaddy’s emphasis on higher-intent customers and reduced discounting.

According to Kirby McInerney’s summary of the complaint, GoDaddy subsequently reported that total bookings growth had slowed to 5% from 9% in the previous quarter, compared with analyst expectations of 7%. The company also disclosed that it had introduced promotional pricing for one-year dot-com domains and that the discount reduced average order size at initiation.

These statements and figures form part of the plaintiffs’ allegations and will be subject to the judicial process.

GDDY stock suffered a major February decline

The market reaction cited in the litigation was substantial.

GoDaddy shares closed at $92.30 on Feb. 24, 2026, before falling to $79.12 in the following trading session, according to a Levi & Korsinsky notice describing the lawsuit. That represents a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14%, reportedly on heavier-than-usual trading volume.

For investors, however, the stock’s subsequent performance is also important.

By late August, GDDY had recovered significantly from the February selloff. Historical market data show shares closing at $97.07 on Aug. 21, $100.52 on Aug. 24, $99.79 on Aug. 25, $95.54 on Aug. 26 and $96.98 on Aug. 27.

That recovery means GDDY had regained a substantial portion of the ground lost following the February disclosure, but the technical picture remained mixed heading into the final trading days of August.

Technical analysis shows GDDY at a critical level

Technical indicators available Aug. 28 showed GDDY trading around $95.54, caught between shorter- and longer-term support and resistance levels.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index, or RSI, stood at 51.74, placing GDDY essentially in neutral territory. An RSI near 50 generally indicates neither strong overbought nor oversold conditions.

The moving averages provide a more complicated picture.

GDDY’s 20-day simple moving average was approximately $93.92, while its 50-day average stood near $90.33 and its 100-day average near $87.86. With the shares above those averages, the intermediate trend had improved substantially from the February lows.

However, the stock remained around or below several important shorter- and longer-term technical levels.

The 10-day simple moving average was approximately $97.15, while the 200-day simple moving average was approximately $97.25. Trading below the 200-day moving average matters because technicians often use that level to distinguish stronger from weaker long-term price trends.

That places the $97 to $100 area as an important technical battleground.

A sustained move above roughly $97.25 would put GDDY back above its 200-day moving average. Beyond that, technical pivot data identified potential resistance around $99.87, followed by approximately $101.14 to $102.48.

On the downside, the 20-day moving average around $93.92 represents an initial area to watch. A decisive break below that level could put the approximately $90.33 50-day moving average into focus as another potential support zone.

The larger picture demonstrates how far GoDaddy shares remain from their previous highs. Technical market data placed the 52-week high at approximately $150.47 and the 52-week low at approximately $71.59 as of Aug. 26.

Therefore, despite the recovery from February’s selloff, the stock remained well below its 52-week high.

Technical analysis does not predict future prices with certainty. Instead, moving averages, RSI, support and resistance levels are tools traders use to evaluate price trends and market momentum.

Multiple law firms are pursuing GDDY investors

A distinction is important when discussing the growing number of law firms issuing GoDaddy investor alerts.

Court-tracking information identifies Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP as a law firm involved in the filed case. Kaplan Fox separately announced the filing and is seeking investors interested in participating in the litigation.

Several other securities and shareholder-rights firms have issued notices concerning the same GoDaddy class action or are seeking investors who suffered losses.

Those firms include:

Rosen Law Firm , which issued the Aug. 29 notice reminding investors of the Oct. 20 lead-plaintiff deadline.

, which issued the Aug. 29 notice reminding investors of the Oct. 20 lead-plaintiff deadline. Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz , which issued an Aug. 28 notice concerning the pending securities fraud lawsuit.

, which issued an Aug. 28 notice concerning the pending securities fraud lawsuit. Levi & Korsinsky LLP , which has notified investors about the lawsuit and the allegations against GoDaddy and the two named executives.

, which has notified investors about the lawsuit and the allegations against GoDaddy and the two named executives. Kirby McInerney LLP , which announced that a class action had been filed and encouraged investors who suffered losses to review their rights.

, which announced that a class action had been filed and encouraged investors who suffered losses to review their rights. Kehoe Law Firm P.C. , which has published information concerning the filed GoDaddy securities class action and the Oct. 20 deadline.

, which has published information concerning the filed GoDaddy securities class action and the Oct. 20 deadline. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC , which announced the filing and is seeking investors who acquired GoDaddy securities during the proposed class period.

, which announced the filing and is seeking investors who acquired GoDaddy securities during the proposed class period. Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, which has also notified investors about the litigation and potential claims under federal securities laws.

The fact that these firms have issued investor notices does not necessarily mean that every firm is counsel of record in the filed lawsuit. Some firms issue notices to identify potential clients, monitor litigation, or seek investors interested in participating in securities cases.

What the Oct. 20 deadline means for investors

Under federal securities law procedures, eligible investors may ask the court to appoint them lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation and counsel. Investors do not necessarily have to become lead plaintiffs to remain potential class members or participate in an eventual recovery if a class is certified and money is ultimately recovered.

Rosen Law Firm states that an investor’s ability to share in a potential future recovery does not depend upon serving as lead plaintiff. The firm also notes that no class has been certified yet.

The Oct. 20 deadline therefore concerns investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff, not a determination of whether GoDaddy or its executives are liable.

What happens next in the GoDaddy case

The litigation remains in its early stages.

The Aug. 21 docket shows the complaint filed against GoDaddy, Bhutani and McCaffrey, along with requests for summonses for each defendant. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods in the Southern District of New York.

The allegations will now proceed through the federal judicial process, where defendants can challenge the complaint and its legal and factual assertions.

For shareholders, the case creates two separate issues to monitor.

The first is legal: whether the plaintiffs can establish that GoDaddy and the named executives violated federal securities laws.

The second is financial: whether GDDY can maintain its recovery and move convincingly above the roughly $97-$100 technical resistance area, or whether renewed selling pressure sends the shares back toward intermediate support around $94 and $90.

Those technical levels could become increasingly important as investors evaluate GoDaddy’s future operating results, bookings growth and customer acquisition strategy.

Disclaimer: This article reports on allegations contained in a securities class action and related investor notices. The allegations have not been proven, and filing a lawsuit does not establish liability or wrongdoing. No class has been certified, and no court has determined that GoDaddy Inc., Aman Bhutani, or Mark McCaffrey violated securities laws. Stock-market and technical analysis contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial or legal advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified professional advisers when appropriate.