Global Crypto Market Cap Tops $900 Billion; Aptos, Frax Share Among Top Gainers – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Eth – Benzinga

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $18,800 level on Friday.Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, surging past the key $1,400 mark on Friday.Aptos APT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Fei USD FEI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $904.87 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 3.3% at $18,873, while ETH rose by around 0.5% to $1,405 on Friday.Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



GainersPrice: $6.82



24-hour gain: 29.5%Price: $6.59



24-hour gain: 16.7%Price: $0.2839



24-hour gain: 12.1%Price: $1.43



24-hour gain: 11.3%Price: $0.4411



24-hour gain: 10.4%



LosersPrice: $0.9661



24-hour drop: 3.3%Price: $0.7049



24-hour drop: 3%Price: $0.512



24-hour drop: 0.5%Price: $165.19



24-hour drop: 0.4%Price: $1.00



24-hour drop: 0.2%Check This Out: Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Surge