Gleec BTC Takes Aim at Brazil’s Crypto Market – Cryptosrus

One of the most booming crypto hot spots right now is the country of Brazil. To take advantage of the rising adoption in the country, Gleec BTC Exchange has made a significant acquisition. This will boost its presence in what is now a geographical hotspot for the industry.

Crypto in Brazil

Brazil is rapidly adopting blockchain technology

Brazil has a young demographic of 200 million people who have shown extensive interest in the industry. Studies have shown that younger populations are more likely to adopt cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, they also already have a strong blockchain infrastructure. Brazil has online crypto exchanges, physical locations to buy and sell crypto, and remittances in Bitcoin through Bitso. They now have the support of the Brazilian government, as well.

Just a few weeks ago, the Brazilian government passed a bill that would regulate the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment throughout the country, providing a significant boost toward crypto adoption in South America.

At the present time, more than 900 Brazilian businesses already accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment. The new legislation is likely to improve these numbers, too.

To fully capitalize on Brazil’s crypto-friendly demographics, Gleec BTC Exchange is now set to explode onto the Brazilian market after buying a ready made platform in Blocktane.

Gleec BTC Exchange Acquires Blocktane

Blocktane set itself up as one of Brazil's leading cryptocurrency exchanges in 2020. Since then, they have established a strong foothold in the country.

Gleec BTC Exchange has now acquired the rights to Blocktane’s legal entities, brand name, online properties, and data. They also get the BKT token supply, treasury inventory, and its former local management. They will now merge all of their assets with those of Blocktane.

“We are pleased to partner with Gleec to bring their tool and products to Blocktane’s users in Brazil, and their first entry into that domestic market,” said John Willock, former Executive Chairman of Blocktane.

Gleec BTC in Brazil

Gleec BTC Exchange said it’s looking to establish operations in the Brazilian market within the next few weeks. In the future, they have further plans to add support for Brazil’s local currency, the Brazilian real.

It’s not clear if Gleec will look to launch its other Gleec Pay or Gleec SV services in Brazil.