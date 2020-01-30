Georgia News: Inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance Execution Completed

FORSYTH, GA (STL.News) The execution of condemned murderer Donnie Cleveland Lance scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson was carried out on January 29, 2020, at 9:05 p.m in accordance with state law. Lance did not accept a final prayer and did not record a final statement. Lance was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murders of Sabrina Joy Lance and Dwight G. Wood, Jr.

There have been 74 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Lance was the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection. There are presently 41 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia.