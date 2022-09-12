Georgia Governor Dedicate Funding to State Causes

Governor and First Lady Kemp Dedicate Funding to Statewide Causes, Extend Suspension of State Gas Tax, Tour Flood-Damaged Communities

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have been hard at work ensuring funding is distributed statewide to continue Georgia’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds have been dedicated to essential areas such as education, public safety, housing, and other services, all focused on building a safer, stronger Georgia.

On Monday, August 22nd, Governor Kemp announced over $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds would be awarded to address learning loss in Georgia schools caused by COVID-19. This new funding not only benefits schools, but also community and public organizations that impact and aid students in the state.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Governor announced $125 million in funding dedicated to Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program, further strengthening healthcare statewide. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program and will increase healthcare options in rural and underserved areas of the state.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp marked the passing of former First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal., a lifelong advocate for education and the children of Georgia. Her kindness and generosity will not be forgotten as future generations fondly remember her and the joy she shared with others.

Thursday, August 25th, Governor Kemp announced $100 million will go to addressing public safety concerns and the rise in violent crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia communities. Specifically, this funding will be used to focus on retention, recruitment, violence intervention, crime reduction, and equipment upgrades.

Governor Kemp began the following week by announcing an award of over $62 million to Georgia housing initiatives across the state on Monday, August 29th. In total, 20 projects amounting to $62,449,245 will be awarded funds to address housing insecurity issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, August 30th, the Governor continued the week with the announcement of a $250 million “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program, with funds going to improving neighborhood amenities such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and health resources.

Wednesday, August 31st, Governor Kemp appointed Judge Stephen Knights to Henry County State Court. Currently, Stephen Knights, Jr. serves as a judge on the Henry County Magistrate Court and has served in multiple public and private legal offices.

Thursday, September 1st, Governor Kemp started the month by announcing a fourth extension of the state gas tax suspension. In response to continued inflation caused by reckless spending from D.C. Democrats, the governor has extended the suspension until October 12 to ease the financial burden on Georgians. The Peach State continues to have one of the lowest gas prices in the nation, and because of responsible budgeting by Gov. Kemp and the General Assembly, the state is able to cover the loss in revenue from the tax suspension.

Friday, September 2nd, Governor Kemp marked the end of the week with the announcement of 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils across the state. The appointments also included the reappointment of many officials.

Wednesday, September 7th, the Governor celebrated another economic win for the state with the announcement of GAF Material’s investment of $146 million into a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. This expansion will create 135 new jobs and will add to the 200 Georgians they have already employed.

On Wednesday, September 7th, the First Family traveled to communities in Chattooga County to visit with volunteers and community members affected by severe flooding over the Labor Day weekend in North West Georgia. The Governor, First Lady, Jarrett, and Lucy toured impacted areas to view flood damage and visited several churches that are serving as water and resource distribution centers.

Thursday, September 8th, the governor continued to share news of economic expansion with the announcement that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. The investment will create 88 new jobs in addition to retaining the current 17 positions currently supported.

