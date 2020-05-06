GE Announces New Leadership for Global Growth Organization

Boston, MA (STL.News) GE (NYSE:GE) announced today that Nabil Habayeb has been named Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, Global Growth Organization (GGO) effective June 1, 2020. Habayeb succeeds Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, GGO, who has decided to leave GE and embark on a new chapter of her career.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “Over the course of her 24-year career, Rachel has delivered strong growth for the company across businesses and regions. Under her strategic leadership, GE forged important customer and government partnerships, and deepened business localization initiatives across the value chain in China and emerging growth markets. I would like to thank Rachel for her many contributions and wish her the best of success in her future endeavor.” Culp added, “Our global organization provides GE with a competitive advantage by supporting our businesses for growth, local talent development, and country risk management. Nabil has a proven track record in accelerating and delivering growth, navigating geopolitical complexity, and building global leaders. He’s an excellent choice for this role, and I look forward to Nabil’s partnership.”

Nabil Habayeb said, “I am excited to partner with the businesses and regions to further GE’s global growth agenda at this critical time for the company. Our people and technology have positively impacted the communities and countries in which we live and work for decades, and I am proud to support our customers’ progress around the world.”

A GE veteran, Habayeb has held several leadership roles in businesses and regions across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Habayeb serves on numerous educational and business boards. He is currently the President & CEO of the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey (MENAT) region and will continue in that role. Habayeb started his GE career in the United States after graduating from Syracuse University with a Bachelor and Master of Science, both in Mechanical Engineering.

In addition, Weiming Xiang will take on the expanded role of Vice President, President & CEO, GE China, while continuing his current responsibilities as the GE Aviation leader for China. Xiang has been with the Company for 28 years in various leadership business roles, and will continue to be based in Beijing, China.