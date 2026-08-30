Gas Prices Top $4 as Venezuela Oil Could Bring Relief

WASHINGTON, DC – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) Gas Prices – U.S. gasoline prices remain above $4 a gallon nationally, leaving motorists paying substantially more than they did at the beginning of 2026 even as prices have retreated from their late-spring highs.

A newly announced U.S.-Venezuela energy agreement could eventually help put downward pressure on crude oil and gasoline costs by expanding American access to Venezuela’s enormous petroleum resources. However, the agreement should not be viewed as a guarantee of an immediate drop at the pump.

AAA’s national average for regular gasoline stood at approximately $4.08 per gallon on August 30. Just three days earlier, AAA reported a national average of $4.09 and said gasoline prices remained elevated amid continued volatility in crude oil markets.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration provides a similar reading. Its latest weekly survey put regular gasoline at $4.085 per gallon on August 24, up from $4.049 a week earlier and $4.006 on August 10.

The numbers show just how dramatically the gasoline market has changed during 2026.

Gas prices compared with earlier this year

Gas Prices – AAA reported the national average at approximately $4.09 on July 30, meaning gasoline prices today are essentially unchanged from one month ago.

Go back three months, however, and prices were considerably higher.

On May 28, AAA reported that regular gasoline averaged $4.42 per gallon nationally, down 12 cents from the previous week. The agency attributed the decline largely to falling crude prices amid reports of possible peace talks involving Iran.

That means gasoline today is roughly 34 cents per gallon cheaper than it was three months ago, down about 8%.

The six-month comparison moves sharply in the opposite direction.

On February 26, AAA put the national average at $2.983 per gallon. Gasoline was beginning its normal seasonal climb as refiners prepared more expensive summer-blend fuels and demand was expected to increase.

Compared with that $2.983 figure, motorists are now paying approximately $1.10 more per gallon, an increase of roughly 37%.

Prices were even lower at the start of 2026.

AAA reported a national average of $2.819 on January 8, the lowest national average at the start of a year since 2021.

The EIA’s independent weekly series confirms that gasoline was below $3 at the beginning of the year. Its national average was $2.796 on January 5, $2.937 on February 23, $4.475 on May 25, and $4.096 on July 27.

Using AAA’s January 8 figure, gasoline today costs approximately $1.26 more per gallon than near the beginning of the year, an increase of about 45%.

For a motorist buying 15 gallons, that difference amounts to roughly $19 more for a fill-up than at early-January prices.

Gas Prices: The approximate comparison is:

Comparison National regular gasoline August 30, 2026 $4.08 One month ago $4.09 Three months ago $4.42 Six months ago $2.98 Near beginning of 2026 $2.82

The important takeaway is that gasoline prices have not fallen significantly over the past month, but they have declined substantially from May’s highs. At the same time, motorists remain far worse off than they were during the winter.

Gas Prices – Why gasoline climbed above $4

Gas Prices – The surge in gasoline prices during 2026 has been closely tied to higher crude oil prices and the conflict involving Iran.

EIA’s historical gasoline series illustrates how quickly the increase occurred. Regular gasoline averaged $2.937 during the week of February 23 before jumping to $3.502 on March 9, $3.961 on March 23, and $4.120 by April 6. It reached $4.500 during the week of May 11.

AAA reported in March that the national gasoline average rose by about $1 in a single month, from $2.98 on February 26 to $3.98 on March 26, with elevated crude oil prices tied to the Iran conflict playing a major role.

Crude remains expensive today.

West Texas Intermediate crude settled Friday, August 28, at $83.40 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent settled at $89.31. Oil markets continue to react to developments involving Iran and concerns surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

That geopolitical risk is crucial to the gasoline outlook.

Reuters reported August 25 that the Iran war has contributed to what it described as an extraordinary disruption in global petroleum markets, with oil production in conflict-affected countries accounting for a significant portion of global supply.

Consequently, Venezuela is becoming increasingly important to the U.S. energy strategy.

Gas Prices – What the Venezuela oil agreement actually does

Gas Prices – President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States entered into an oil agreement with Venezuela that provides long-term access to part of the country’s massive petroleum reserves.

Trump said the U.S. had secured majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan proven oil reserves through a partnership involving private business. However, Reuters noted that the president initially provided relatively few details about exactly how the arrangement would operate.

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez provided additional information Saturday.

Rodríguez said the energy agreement would remain in force for 25 years and aim to increase Venezuelan crude production to 1.5 million barrels per day while preserving Venezuelan sovereignty over its natural resources.

That production target is significant, but Venezuela is not starting from zero.

U.S. Energy Under Secretary Kyle Haustveit said August 18 that Venezuela was producing approximately 1.25 million barrels of oil per day, with more than 500,000 barrels per day going to U.S. refiners. He said roughly half of Venezuela’s output was being exported to the United States.

Separate shipping data reported by Reuters showed Venezuelan exports at approximately 1.16 million barrels per day in July, including about 786,000 barrels per day sent to the United States.

Those figures are important because production and exports are not the same measurement. Venezuela can produce oil that is consumed domestically, stored or exported, so the two numbers should not be used interchangeably.

The new agreement appears designed to secure U.S. access over a much longer period while creating incentives to increase production.

Gas Prices – Why Venezuelan crude matters to U.S. refiners

Gas Prices – Venezuelan oil has characteristics that make it particularly useful to parts of the American refining industry.

Much of Venezuela’s crude is heavy and sour. Many Gulf Coast refineries have sophisticated equipment designed to process those heavier grades.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in June that American refiners could absorb additional Venezuelan crude as Gulf Coast facilities adjusted to handle greater volumes.

Reuters previously reported that a large-scale return of Venezuelan crude to the United States could benefit U.S. refiners and lower their fuel-production costs because Gulf Coast facilities can process substantial volumes of Venezuelan heavy oil.

That is one reason the agreement could ultimately matter to motorists.

Increasing Venezuelan crude supply does not automatically reduce gasoline prices dollar for dollar. But if refiners can obtain appropriate crude more cheaply and global petroleum supplies become less constrained, production costs and wholesale fuel prices can come under downward pressure.

Greater Venezuelan output also adds another supply source at a time when Middle East disruptions have placed a substantial geopolitical premium on crude oil.

Evidence already shows the U.S. refining industry is preparing for increased Venezuelan production. Reuters reported Friday that Chevron was nearing completion of an arrangement that would move its Venezuelan joint ventures into the country’s new energy framework and allow the company greater operational control and opportunities to expand oilfields.

But Venezuela faces a major obstacle: infrastructure.

Reuters reported August 21 that aging Venezuelan port facilities, power outages and crude-quality problems were creating tanker delays of as much as 30 days. Those constraints effectively limit how quickly the country can increase exports even if production rises.

That is why motorists should not expect the new agreement to produce an overnight drop in gasoline prices.

Could the Venezuela deal lower gas prices?

Yes, it could contribute to lower gas prices — but the effect is likely to depend on several other factors.

Reuters reported before the agreement was formally announced that long-term U.S. access to Venezuelan crude could ultimately lower the cost of American oil imports.

The mechanism is relatively straightforward.

If Venezuela produces and exports more crude, particularly the heavy grades Gulf Coast refiners seek, the additional supply can reduce competition for similar barrels and potentially lower refinery feedstock costs.

More oil entering the broader market can also put downward pressure on crude prices if demand and other supplies remain relatively stable.

However, Venezuela by itself cannot determine U.S. gasoline prices.

The Iran conflict, conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, OPEC+ production, U.S. refinery capacity, gasoline inventories, consumer demand and seasonal fuel requirements can all have major effects.

The current crude market demonstrates that problem. WTI remained above $83 and Brent near $90 at Friday’s settlement despite growing Venezuelan production.

If Middle East tensions worsen and crude prices rise sharply again, additional Venezuelan barrels could be insufficient to offset that increase.

Conversely, if tensions ease while Venezuelan production and exports increase, the combination could create substantially more downward pressure on oil and gasoline.

Gas Prices – SPR plan complicates the immediate impact

Gas Prices – Another important development emerged Sunday.

Trump said oil associated with the Venezuela agreement would replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The reserve has been depleted significantly from historical levels.

Department of Energy data reported by Reuters showed SPR inventories falling by approximately 3.7 million barrels to 289.7 million barrels during the week reported August 24, the lowest level since November 1982.

Rebuilding the SPR can strengthen America’s emergency energy position, but oil placed into the reserve is not being processed into gasoline at the same time.

Therefore, the ultimate effect on consumers will depend partly on how much Venezuelan crude flows to commercial refiners compared with how much is directed into strategic storage.

The earlier version of this article understated that distinction.

Gas Prices – What motorists should watch this fall?

Gas prices often face downward seasonal pressure after the summer driving season as demand weakens and refiners eventually transition away from more expensive summer fuel formulations.

But 2026 is not a normal energy market.

The EIA’s August Short-Term Energy Outlook projected an average U.S. retail gasoline price of $3.78 per gallon for 2026 as a whole, while forecasting an average Brent crude price of $87 per barrel for the year. Those are annual averages, not predictions of the exact price motorists will pay this autumn.

For gasoline to move materially below today’s roughly $4.08 national average, crude prices will probably need to cooperate.

That makes several indicators particularly important over the coming weeks: Brent and WTI crude prices, Venezuelan exports to U.S. refiners, progress toward Venezuela’s 1.5-million-barrel-per-day production target, refinery operations, U.S. gasoline inventories and developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

The Venezuela agreement adds a potentially meaningful new source of long-term supply to that equation.

It also comes at a time when American refiners are already receiving hundreds of thousands of barrels of Venezuelan crude every day.

The strongest conclusion supported by the available evidence is therefore not that the Venezuela agreement will immediately bring gasoline below $4.

Rather, increased Venezuelan production and greater U.S. access to its heavy crude could help reduce oil-import and refining costs and add supply to a market strained by geopolitical disruptions. If that occurs alongside weaker autumn gasoline demand and lower Middle East risk, motorists could see more meaningful relief over the coming weeks and months.

For now, gasoline remains expensive.

At roughly $4.08 per gallon nationally, regular gasoline costs about the same as it did one month ago, approximately 34 cents less than three months ago, roughly $1.10 more than six months ago, and about $1.26 more than near the beginning of 2026.

That comparison shows both sides of today’s gasoline market: prices have fallen substantially from May’s peak, but American motorists still pay roughly 45% more per gallon than they did near the start of the year.