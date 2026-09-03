Garbage Truck Explodes Near St. Louis County School

BALLWIN, MO – September 3, 2026 (STL.News) A garbage truck caught fire and was involved in a dramatic explosion Thursday near Sorrento Springs Elementary School in St. Louis County, sending flames into the air and destroying a nearby tree but resulting in no reported injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the property of Sorrento Springs Elementary School, located at 390 Tumulty Drive in Ballwin and operated by the Parkway School District.

First Alert 4/KMOV, which first reported the incident and obtained video from Lincoln Turns, reported that the Republic Services garbage truck was near the elementary school when its driver realized the vehicle was on fire.

According to fire officials who spoke with First Alert 4, the driver reacted by moving the truck approximately a couple hundred yards away from the school building while remaining on school property.

Shortly afterward, the truck became engulfed in flames.

The situation then became considerably more dangerous when authorities said vapor involving natural gas exploded during the initial fire. The explosion produced heavy flames and immediately destroyed a nearby tree.

Despite the intensity of the fire and explosion, authorities reported no injuries. First Alert 4 also reported that no nearby homes were damaged.

The absence of injuries was particularly significant because the fire occurred during the school day. Parkway School District lists Sorrento Springs Elementary’s normal hours as 7:35 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., meaning the incident shortly before 1 p.m. occurred well before the school’s normal dismissal time.

Driver moved burning garbage truck away from school building

One of the most important details to emerge from the incident was the garbage truck driver’s response after recognizing that the vehicle was burning.

Fire officials told First Alert 4 that the Republic Services driver moved the vehicle a couple hundred yards away from the school building.

Although the truck remained on school property, moving it increased the distance between the burning vehicle and the elementary school before the fire intensified and the explosion occurred.

The available reporting does not establish what would have happened had the vehicle remained in its original position, and officials have not publicly attributed the lack of injuries to any single action. However, the driver’s decision placed additional distance between the burning truck and the school building before conditions became substantially more dangerous.

Video of the incident illustrates how quickly a vehicle fire can escalate.

First Alert 4 reported that the video Lincoln Turns provided initially showed the garbage truck burning near Sorrento Springs Elementary. The situation escalated when a natural-gas vapor explosion caused heavy flames to erupt.

A tree near the burning vehicle was instantly destroyed, according to authorities.

The violent escalation demonstrates why firefighters treat vehicle fires involving alternative fuels or pressurized fuel systems as potentially serious incidents. However, officials had not released detailed information Thursday explaining precisely what component was involved, how the original fire began, or the specific sequence that caused the reported natural-gas vapor explosion.

Those questions should remain separate from the facts authorities have already confirmed.

As of Thursday evening, no official cause of the initial truck fire had been publicly identified in the reporting reviewed by STL.News.

Available information also did not indicate that the fire was intentionally set.

Explosion raises questions about how fire started

The investigation into the fire’s origin will be important because the truck went from an apparent vehicle fire to an explosion involving natural-gas vapor.

Determining why a commercial vehicle caught fire may require examining multiple systems, including the engine compartment, electrical components, fuel system, and other mechanical equipment. Investigators can also examine where the fire originated and how it spread through the vehicle.

In this case, authorities have publicly confirmed the explosion but have not yet provided enough information to determine what caused the initial fire.

It is therefore important not to confuse the reported natural-gas vapor explosion with the cause of the original incident.

An explosion occurring after a vehicle has already caught fire does not, by itself, establish what initially ignited the truck.

Republic Services is a major waste and recycling company operating collection vehicles throughout communities across the United States. The company was not quoted in the original First Alert 4 report explaining the cause of Thursday’s incident.

Additional information could emerge after the damaged truck is examined and fire officials complete their investigation.

The incident’s location also made the emergency particularly concerning.

Sorrento Springs Elementary is part of Parkway Schools and serves elementary-age students in the Ballwin area. District information lists the school at 390 Tumulty Drive.

Because the incident occurred before 1 p.m., it happened during the school’s published instructional day.

Authorities reported no injuries, and the original report did not identify damage to the school building.

First Alert 4 specifically reported that no homes were damaged.

Those details are important given the visual severity of the explosion. Video of large flames near a school can understandably create concern among parents and residents, but the verified outcome Thursday was significantly less severe than the images might initially suggest.

Investigation may provide answers about truck fire

The next major question is what caused the Republic Services truck to catch fire in the first place.

Authorities had not provided that answer as of the initial reports Thursday.

Fire investigations can distinguish between a fire’s origin and later events that make it more severe. That distinction matters here because officials specifically described a natural-gas vapor explosion during the initial fire.

Further investigation may determine where the fire originated, what ignited it, and how the conditions developed that ultimately produced the explosion.

Until investigators release those findings, any conclusion about the original cause would be premature.

Investigators have established that the driver recognized the fire, moved the garbage truck about a couple hundred yards away from the Sorrento Springs Elementary building, and the vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

Authorities said a natural-gas vapor explosion then produced heavy flames powerful enough to instantly destroy a nearby tree.

Yet an incident that could have produced far more serious consequences ended without reported injuries.

Authorities said no nearby homes were damaged.

For parents and residents in the surrounding Ballwin community, those facts provide the most important outcome from Thursday’s emergency.

The incident nevertheless highlights the potentially unpredictable nature of commercial vehicle fires. What begins as visible smoke or flames can develop rapidly when fuel, pressurized systems, tires, or other combustible materials become involved.

The driver’s ability to recognize the developing emergency and move the vehicle farther from the elementary school building occurred before the most dramatic escalation.

First Alert 4’s video and reporting provided the first public documentation of the incident. The footage supplied to the television station by Lincoln Turns captured the burning truck near Sorrento Springs Elementary before the explosion.

As investigators work to determine what started the fire, Thursday’s incident will likely be remembered less for the spectacular flames captured on video than for its fortunate outcome: a garbage truck burned, and an explosion destroyed a tree on elementary school property, but authorities reported no injuries and no damage to surrounding homes.

STL.News will update this report if fire officials, Parkway Schools or Republic Services release additional information about the cause of the fire or the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Source attribution: First Alert 4/KMOV provided the original reporting and video details used in this report. Parkway Schools information was used to verify the school’s location and operating hours.