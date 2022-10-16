‘Game is up’ – Tory MP calls for Liz Truss to step down

C rispin Blunt has become the first Tory MP to call for Liz Truss to resign amid growing unrest within the party.

Amid the multiple U-turns on the Government’s mini-Budget and following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, Mr Blunt – who will step down at the next election – said he does not believe the Prime Minister can survive the current crisis.

Speaking to Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show, the MP for Reigate said: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

Asked how the party will get rid of her, he said: “If there is such a weight of opinion in the parliamentary party that we have to have a change, then it will be effected.

“Exactly how it is done and exactly under what mechanism but it will happen.”

According to multiple reports, MPs have already begun plotting to replace the Prime Minister with separate factions within the party considering Ben Wallace or Rishi Sunak.

According to The Times, a source said that the former Chancellor believes the Prime Minister only has a “few more weeks” left in office.

In a further attack on the Prime Minister, Mark Garnier, the Conservative MP for Wyre Forest, rose further questions over Ms Truss’s premiership.

Mr Garnier told BBC Politics Midlands: “I think power is a very fickle thing, and I think Liz Truss is in office but is not in power.

“The question is, do we give her a chance or do we rip the plaster off.

“The really important question… is do we feel confident that we should be going into the next general election with Liz Truss? If we don’t, I think we need to rip the plaster off.”

Despite apparent party unrest, Jeremy Hunt said the last thing his constituents want is another leadership election as he appealed for unity.

Speaking on Sunday, former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock called on the Prime Minister to enact a reshuffle to bring backbench talent into Government.