GAIL shares down 0.47% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. traded 0.47 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 01:49PM (IST). Around 502,639 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 86.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 86.7 and Rs 85.2, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of

(India) Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 115.63 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.0.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the GAIL (India) Ltd. stood at Rs 56315.73 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 37987.96 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 37.35 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 27657.93 crore and up 114.8 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 17685.24 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 3252.95 crore, up 52.17 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 7.03 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 19.91 per cent and the promoters 51.52 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 4.21 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.08. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

GAIL (India) Ltd. belongs to the Gas Distribution industry.